Energy expert Ted Blom has passed away
26 April 2023
News
On Wednesday, it was made public that the colourful figure of Ted Blom, vociferous commentator on the ongoing South African energy crisis, had passed away after losing his battle with cancer.
Ted Blom.
A public post made to his Facebook page made the announcement: “It is with deep sadness and heartache that we inform family, friends, colleagues, and the public of the passing of Ted Blom. As a man of honour, dignity, and strong principles, he dedicated his life both to loving his family and to the fight against corruption in South Africa.”
“He was a great father, filled with love for his wife and children, always providing and protecting. He always persevered through challenges, fighting cancer for several years. We wish to pay tribute to a man of numerous accolades, achievements and success, and with passion for those around him.”
His funeral service, that will also be livestreamed, will commence at 11:00 at Rosebank Union Church on 13 May 2023.
Further reading:
Recloser market set to reach $3,6 billion by 2033
News
The global recloser controls market is expected to reach $3,6 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5,3% from 2023 to 2033.
Read more...
Solar charging for Mini in Cape Town
News
BMW Group-owned Mini has unveiled its claim to being the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station in South Africa.
Read more...
GigaDevice receives outstanding awards in IC design
News
GigaDevice has been recognised as one of the ‘Top 10 China IC Brands’ for its outstanding technology breakthroughs and product innovation.
Read more...
Winners of the Veeam ProPartner Awards for 2022
News
he awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and the commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners.
Read more...
STM announces healthy 2022 operating profits
News
The report details fourth quarter net revenues of $4,42 billion, a gross margin of 47,5%, operating margin of 29,1%, and net income of $1,25 billion.
Read more...
Electronics News Digest
News
A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields, with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.
Read more...
End-to-end safety and security solutions at Securex South Africa
News
Now in its third decade of matchmaking security technology and service providers with organisations seeking security solutions, Securex South Africa is taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 6 to 8 June 2023.
Read more...
Webinar: Unleash the full AI potential of video analytics
News
With their combinations of CPUs, GPUs, and neural accelerators, NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX application processors provide a platform that can accelerate development and deployment of edge applications.
Read more...
Test and Measurement workshop series 2023
News
The series will take attendees on an insightful and practical journey into the real world of test and measurement, where the future of laboratories will be explored through a range of technical and innovative workshops.
Read more...
Starting out with IoT
News
As a small to medium business (SMB), taking the plunge into IoT is a decision many of them are unwilling to make due to the uncertainty of how IoT can help the business.
Read more...