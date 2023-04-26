Energy expert Ted Blom has passed away

26 April 2023 News

On Wednesday, it was made public that the colourful figure of Ted Blom, vociferous commentator on the ongoing South African energy crisis, had passed away after losing his battle with cancer.



Ted Blom.

A public post made to his Facebook page made the announcement: “It is with deep sadness and heartache that we inform family, friends, colleagues, and the public of the passing of Ted Blom. As a man of honour, dignity, and strong principles, he dedicated his life both to loving his family and to the fight against corruption in South Africa.”

“He was a great father, filled with love for his wife and children, always providing and protecting. He always persevered through challenges, fighting cancer for several years. We wish to pay tribute to a man of numerous accolades, achievements and success, and with passion for those around him.”

His funeral service, that will also be livestreamed, will commence at 11:00 at Rosebank Union Church on 13 May 2023.





