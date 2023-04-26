Ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules

NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless network modules are based on a decentralised mesh of self-governing nodes which are not dependent on a network coordinator. A virtually limitless number of nodes can be added to an existing network. This means that even the largest buildings can be covered with only one network, and without any additional infrastructure.
NeoMesh utilises highly accurate time-synchronisation between the nodes, allowing nodes to sleep and wake up efficiently only when required. Most of the time the nodes are asleep with their radio turned off. However, at scheduled intervals the radios wake up to listen for messages and to send messages if required, before going back to sleep again. This approach results in an average power consumption of typically less than 100 µA, enabling battery-powered operation on a set of two AA batteries for several years.
The unique NeoCortec protocol stack is offered for both 2,4 GHz as well as sub-GHz frequency bands, delivered in a series of pre-approved modules as well as a licence to selected SoCs. The modules suit a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart building and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution. All NeoCortec modules share the same tiny 11 x 18 x 2,6 mm footprint, so the target product does not need to change to support a full range of frequency bands.
