AEC-Q200 compliant resettable miniature thermal cutoff

26 April 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Bourns’ new Model SD and AD Series resettable miniature thermal cutoff (TCO) mini-breaker devices are the first TCO devices tested by Bourns to AEC-Q200-listed stress tests. The series feature high current and low resistance of less than 4 mΩ, and is offered in either a surface mount (SD) or axial leaded/weldable (AD) package.

Both series offer the option for the TCO device to be either non-automatically resettable (self-hold function) or automatically resettable (non-self-hold function). The devices control abnormal, excessive current virtually instantaneously, up to their rated limits, and exhibit the industry’s currently widest range of trip temperatures of up to 150°C.

The SD and AD Series’ advanced over-temperature and over-current protection technologies make them ideal solutions for a broad variety of applications such as heaters, motors, cables and printed circuit board components. They also offer excellent overtemperature protection for lithium-ion batteries in notebook PCs, tablets, smartphones and powerbanks.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





