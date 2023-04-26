AEC-Q200 compliant resettable miniature thermal cutoff

Bourns’ new Model SD and AD Series resettable miniature thermal cutoff (TCO) mini-breaker devices are the first TCO devices tested by Bourns to AEC-Q200-listed stress tests. The series feature high current and low resistance of less than 4 mΩ, and is offered in either a surface mount (SD) or axial leaded/weldable (AD) package.
Both series offer the option for the TCO device to be either non-automatically resettable (self-hold function) or automatically resettable (non-self-hold function). The devices control abnormal, excessive current virtually instantaneously, up to their rated limits, and exhibit the industry’s currently widest range of trip temperatures of up to 150°C.
The SD and AD Series’ advanced over-temperature and over-current protection technologies make them ideal solutions for a broad variety of applications such as heaters, motors, cables and printed circuit board components. They also offer excellent overtemperature protection for lithium-ion batteries in notebook PCs, tablets, smartphones and powerbanks.
Flyback converter evaluation circuit Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
he EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter, which holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A.
Read more...High-stability digital MEMS gyro Electrocomp
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK Corporation has released the Tronics GYPRO4300, a high-stability and vibration-tolerant digital MEMS gyroscope for dynamic applications.
Read more...Three-phase motor control gate driver IC Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q is Infineon’s 160 V SOI-based gate driver designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications such as cordless power tools, robotics, multicopters and drones, and light electric vehicles.
Read more...Test Microchip’s SiC power solutions in design phase Avnet Silica
Power Electronics / Power Management
To help power design engineers transition to SiC power solutions with ease, speed and confidence, Microchip Technology has announced its MPLAB SiC Power Simulator, that quickly evaluates Microchip’s SiC power devices and modules across various topologies, before committing a design to hardware.
Read more...Wireless power transfer
Power Electronics / Power Management
One risk of wireless power transfer is the electromagnetic interference (EMI) which can adversely affect other systems, and is controlled by the coupling of the two coils.
Read more...900 V GaN flyback switcher IC MB Silicon Systems
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new ICs from Power Integrations deliver up to 100 W, with better than 93% efficiency, eliminating the need for heat sinks, and streamlining design of space-challenged applications.
Read more...Graphical source/measure unit Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.
Read more...Intelligent security power supply Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W.