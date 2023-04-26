AI-Inferencing small form factor computer
26 April 2023
AI & ML
J-Squared and Blaize showcased J-Squared’s FALC product family at the International Security Conference & Exposition 2023. Designed for video and AI applications at the edge, the FALC product family offers rugged and industrial variants, suited to any environment and ideal for a wide range of applications and industries.
J-Squared’s flagship product, the FALC-20, provides AI inferencing performance of up to 64 TOPS and can be populated with up to four Blaize Xplorer X1600E EDSFF small form factor (SFF) accelerator cards. “Blaize made a great strategic decision in developing a version of its solution on an EDSFF card,” said Andrew Woollard, from J-Squared’s CTO office. “The E1.S form factor is flexible and power efficient. Integrating this into the FALC-20 design has enabled AI acceleration and storage to be interchangeable. This embraces J-Squared’s design philosophy for the FALC-20 platform of modularity and versatility.”
The FALC-20 leverages a COMe architecture to increase modularity further, which offers ‘plug-and-play’ CPU options. “J-Squared’s FALC-20 provides AI acceleration powered by the Xplorer X1600E EDSFF Small Form Factor Accelerator, ideal for computer vision applications and AI inferencing solutions for edge use cases,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize. “By offering a feature-rich platform capable of scaling both CPU and AI acceleration performance, it meets end application software requirements, while handling the power and thermal limitations imposed by rugged and challenging edge deployment environments in aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries.”
With options for wireless communication, the FALC-20 is the ideal solution for both edge-native and hybrid edge-cloud architectures. “The pendulum is starting to swing away from cloud-only deployments, and many industries are beginning to adopt hybrid-cloud architectures. Companies are seeking to tap into the advantages of edge-computing such as freedom from wireless bandwidth challenges, reduced latency, and privacy challenges, all which greatly impact security and surveillance applications,” said Jeff Gibson, J-Squared’s founder and CEO.
For more information visit www.jsquared.com
