Anritsu introduces O-RAN radio unit test solution

Anritsu Company has introduced the ORAN test platform MX772000PC and O-RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) emulator platform software MX773000PC solution for efficient evaluation of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs). The integrated solution creates a flexible and efficient test environment to ensure O-RU performance is compliant with O-RAN and 3GPP standards.
Automated O-RU testing is achieved with the MX772000PC software, so engineers can simply create necessary test sequences using an intuitive graphical user interface. The MX773000PC emulates O-DU operation for conformance testing considering real field scenario of O-RU synchronisation, by evaluating S-Plane Timing Error Injection testing on the O-RU based on O-RAN.WG4.CONF specifications.
The software supports the O-RAN Fronthaul specifications and assumes a reduction in clock quality due to synchronisation drift caused by multi-vendor compatibility issues, multi-stage switch connections, and transmission equipment. Easy creation and editing of M-Plane messages for connection to the O-RU is supported to reduce errors when creating M-Plane message sequences. Configuration of the CUSM-Plane can also be done using a single application.
Anritsu has developed these new dedicated software packages to support efficient O-RAN Fronthaul tests to ensure compatibility between multi-vendor equipment typically designed into O-RAN networks. In addition to the software, the solution features an O-RAN Radio Test Solution that serves as an O-DU emulator on a COTS Dell server using an accelerator card and the Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A base station emulator, that are controlled by a PC.
Solar multifunction tool kit for professionals
Fluke’s SMFT-1000 Solar Tools Pro kit offers a comprehensive PV solution, enabling streamlined PV safety and quality inspections with Fluke TruTest Solar Software integration.
Anritsu extends 6G research
Anritsu Corporation has announced the extension of its 6G research activities to include new innovative research together with Aalborg University in Denmark.
Earth ground testing basics
r: Facilities need to have adequately grounded electrical systems so that in the event of a lightning strike, or utility overvoltage, current will find a safe path to earth.
Support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical testing
Teledyne LeCroy has announced support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical test and validation with QPHY-PCIE6-TX-RX fully automated test software, together with SDAIII-PCIE6 and SDAIII-PAMx characterisation and debug software packages.
Six-axis IMU for rugged vehicle applications
Honeywell’s Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS-IMU) is a packaged sensor array designed to report vehicle angular rate, acceleration, and attitude data for demanding applications in industries such as heavy-duty, off-highway transportation.
Cordless, compact, clever
Dressed in the distinctive red and yellow of other insulated tools, Panasonic’s lightweight, Li-ion powered screwdriver is the right choice when working on live circuits.