Anritsu introduces O-RAN radio unit test solution

26 April 2023 Test & Measurement

Anritsu Company has introduced the ORAN test platform MX772000PC and O-RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) emulator platform software MX773000PC solution for efficient evaluation of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs). The integrated solution creates a flexible and efficient test environment to ensure O-RU performance is compliant with O-RAN and 3GPP standards.

Automated O-RU testing is achieved with the MX772000PC software, so engineers can simply create necessary test sequences using an intuitive graphical user interface. The MX773000PC emulates O-DU operation for conformance testing considering real field scenario of O-RU synchronisation, by evaluating S-Plane Timing Error Injection testing on the O-RU based on O-RAN.WG4.CONF specifications.

The software supports the O-RAN Fronthaul specifications and assumes a reduction in clock quality due to synchronisation drift caused by multi-vendor compatibility issues, multi-stage switch connections, and transmission equipment. Easy creation and editing of M-Plane messages for connection to the O-RU is supported to reduce errors when creating M-Plane message sequences. Configuration of the CUSM-Plane can also be done using a single application.

Anritsu has developed these new dedicated software packages to support efficient O-RAN Fronthaul tests to ensure compatibility between multi-vendor equipment typically designed into O-RAN networks. In addition to the software, the solution features an O-RAN Radio Test Solution that serves as an O-DU emulator on a COTS Dell server using an accelerator card and the Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A base station emulator, that are controlled by a PC.


