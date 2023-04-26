Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

High-pin count, low-profile interconnect series

26 April 2023 Interconnection

Harwin has expanded its product offering for industrial markets by announcing the Archer .8 series. With a 5 mm stack height, these dual-row 0,8 mm-pitch board-to-board connectors are intended for use where there is very limited available space and cost is an equally important factor.

The Archer .8 connectors have all the attributes necessary for modern industrial equipment. The phosphor bronze contacts can carry a current of 0,5 A each, and mated connections support data rates up to 24 Gb/s or 12 GHz. Available in 30, 40, 60, 80, 100 and 120 pin count versions, these connectors satisfy a broad range of design requirements.

Polarisation helps with orientation and alignment, and prevents mis-mating, while shrouded housings protect contacts from accidental damage. To facilitate automated assembly processes, the connectors are supplied in tape and reel packaging, with locating pegs fitted.

“Archer .8 brings a whole new dimension to our industrial connector offering. These components combine the large pin counts and attractive price points that our industrial clients expect, as well as featuring the high levels of build quality that Harwin has always been well known for,” says Ryan Smart, NPI product manager at Harwin.

Operating within a wide temperature range between -40 to 125°C, this newly extended 0,8 mm range of connectors are compact and reliable. Applications of this interconnect series includes factory automation and environmental monitoring equipment, smart meters, point-of-sales units, servers/data centre hardware and battery management systems in electric vehicles.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New evaluation and development kits
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec-designed evaluation and development kits simplify the interconnect design process by offering the industry’s most comprehensive set of interconnect evaluation and development tools.

Read more...
Ultra-rugged connectors enhance IIoT connectivity
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released ultra-robust Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity solutions to meet the specific requirements of IIoT applications in rugged environments.

Read more...
PAM4 and its adoption by PCIe 6.0
Avnet Abacus Interconnection
PAM4 enables the doubling of the data throughput, while using the same Nyquist frequency used by an NRZ modulation system.

Read more...
A new space switch for satellite applications
Hiconnex Interconnection
With the new Quartz-S from Radiall, satellite manufacturers can now secure a robust architecture with redundancy rings, while saving weight, having more compact systems, and reducing the final BoM.

Read more...
Waterproof circular power connectors
Future Electronics Interconnection
The Mini Buccaneer waterproof and dustproof circular power connectors from Bulgin handle power loads up to 10 A at 250 V.

Read more...
Low profile BGA mezzanine connector
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
Hirose Electric has released the IT14 Series, a hermaphroditic board-to-board connector that supports up to 112 Gbps PAM4 transmission speed.

Read more...
AcceleRate extreme density and performance systems
Altron Arrow Interconnection
Samtec’s board-to-board and cable assemblies feature extreme density with up to 1000 total I/Os on a 0,635 mm pitch, while still providing incredible 112 Gbps PAM4 performance.

Read more...
ePower-Lite three-pole connector
Startech Industrial Interconnection
Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its ePower-Lite line to include a three-pole connector for voltages up to 850 V DC.

Read more...
New connector system improves power integrity
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Interconnection
By optimising power integrity, Samtec’s new connector provides a greater signal integrity margin and improves power and thermal efficiency.

Read more...
Highly visible, colour-coded labelling
Brady Corporation Interconnection
Due to challenges with existing labelling products including labelling fading over time and insufficient adhesion, DFA turned to Brady to supply a high-quality labelling system.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved