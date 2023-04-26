High-pin count, low-profile interconnect series

26 April 2023 Interconnection

Harwin has expanded its product offering for industrial markets by announcing the Archer .8 series. With a 5 mm stack height, these dual-row 0,8 mm-pitch board-to-board connectors are intended for use where there is very limited available space and cost is an equally important factor.

The Archer .8 connectors have all the attributes necessary for modern industrial equipment. The phosphor bronze contacts can carry a current of 0,5 A each, and mated connections support data rates up to 24 Gb/s or 12 GHz. Available in 30, 40, 60, 80, 100 and 120 pin count versions, these connectors satisfy a broad range of design requirements.

Polarisation helps with orientation and alignment, and prevents mis-mating, while shrouded housings protect contacts from accidental damage. To facilitate automated assembly processes, the connectors are supplied in tape and reel packaging, with locating pegs fitted.

“Archer .8 brings a whole new dimension to our industrial connector offering. These components combine the large pin counts and attractive price points that our industrial clients expect, as well as featuring the high levels of build quality that Harwin has always been well known for,” says Ryan Smart, NPI product manager at Harwin.

Operating within a wide temperature range between -40 to 125°C, this newly extended 0,8 mm range of connectors are compact and reliable. Applications of this interconnect series includes factory automation and environmental monitoring equipment, smart meters, point-of-sales units, servers/data centre hardware and battery management systems in electric vehicles.

Credit(s)

Avnet Abacus





