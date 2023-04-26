Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Flyback converter evaluation circuit

26 April 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Analog Devices Inc. LT8306 is a micropower isolated flyback controller in a six-lead ThinSOT package. By sampling the isolated output voltage directly from the primary side flyback waveform, the part requires no third winding or opto-isolator for regulation. The output voltage is programmed with a single external resistor.

The EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter. The EVAL-LT8306-AZ outputs 12 V, and holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A over an input voltage from 6 to 36 V. The output current capacity increases with the input voltage.

The ADI EVAL-LT8306-AZ requires a minimum load (15 mA) to regulate the output voltage because of the LT8306 ultra-low switching frequency at a very light load. A 13 V Zener diode is positioned between the VOUT+ and VOUT- pins to limit the output voltage and avoid preloading under a no-load condition.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AEC-Q200 compliant resettable miniature thermal cutoff
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Both series offer the option for the TCO device to be either non-automatically resettable (self-hold function) or automatically resettable (non-self-hold function).

Read more...
Wireless prototyping with STM32WBA daughter board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ NUCLEO-WBA52CG is a Bluetooth Low Energy wireless and ultra-low-power board embedding a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy SIG specification v5.3.

Read more...
Three-phase motor control gate driver IC
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q is Infineon’s 160 V SOI-based gate driver designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications such as cordless power tools, robotics, multicopters and drones, and light electric vehicles.

Read more...
GHA series expands with addition of 700 W
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With a power density of 31,1 W per cubic inch it’s one of the highest power density power supplies in its category.

Read more...
STLink-V3 modular in-circuit debugger and programmer
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STLINK-V3SET is a modular standalone debugging and programming probe for the STM8 and STM32 microcontrollers, from STMicroelectronics.

Read more...
Test Microchip’s SiC power solutions in design phase
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
To help power design engineers transition to SiC power solutions with ease, speed and confidence, Microchip Technology has announced its MPLAB SiC Power Simulator, that quickly evaluates Microchip’s SiC power devices and modules across various topologies, before committing a design to hardware.

Read more...
MEMS accelerometer with integrated AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
With embedded AI, integrated Qvar and anti-aliasing filter, the sensors themselves are able to provide context information.

Read more...
Wireless power transfer
Power Electronics / Power Management
One risk of wireless power transfer is the electromagnetic interference (EMI) which can adversely affect other systems, and is controlled by the coupling of the two coils.

Read more...
900 V GaN flyback switcher IC
MB Silicon Systems Power Electronics / Power Management
The new ICs from Power Integrations deliver up to 100 W, with better than 93% efficiency, eliminating the need for heat sinks, and streamlining design of space-challenged applications.

Read more...
What is ML? – Part 2: Training convolutional neural networks
Altron Arrow AI & ML
In the first part, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, or to perform simple voice pattern recognition, was discussed. Part 2 explains how these neural networks can be trained to solve problems.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved