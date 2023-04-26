Flyback converter evaluation circuit

26 April 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Analog Devices Inc. LT8306 is a micropower isolated flyback controller in a six-lead ThinSOT package. By sampling the isolated output voltage directly from the primary side flyback waveform, the part requires no third winding or opto-isolator for regulation. The output voltage is programmed with a single external resistor.

The EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter. The EVAL-LT8306-AZ outputs 12 V, and holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A over an input voltage from 6 to 36 V. The output current capacity increases with the input voltage.

The ADI EVAL-LT8306-AZ requires a minimum load (15 mA) to regulate the output voltage because of the LT8306 ultra-low switching frequency at a very light load. A 13 V Zener diode is positioned between the VOUT+ and VOUT- pins to limit the output voltage and avoid preloading under a no-load condition.

