Flyback converter evaluation circuit

Analog Devices Inc. LT8306 is a micropower isolated flyback controller in a six-lead ThinSOT package. By sampling the isolated output voltage directly from the primary side flyback waveform, the part requires no third winding or opto-isolator for regulation. The output voltage is programmed with a single external resistor.
The EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter. The EVAL-LT8306-AZ outputs 12 V, and holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A over an input voltage from 6 to 36 V. The output current capacity increases with the input voltage.
The ADI EVAL-LT8306-AZ requires a minimum load (15 mA) to regulate the output voltage because of the LT8306 ultra-low switching frequency at a very light load. A 13 V Zener diode is positioned between the VOUT+ and VOUT- pins to limit the output voltage and avoid preloading under a no-load condition.
The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q is Infineon’s 160 V SOI-based gate driver designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications such as cordless power tools, robotics, multicopters and drones, and light electric vehicles.
To help power design engineers transition to SiC power solutions with ease, speed and confidence, Microchip Technology has announced its MPLAB SiC Power Simulator, that quickly evaluates Microchip’s SiC power devices and modules across various topologies, before committing a design to hardware.
One risk of wireless power transfer is the electromagnetic interference (EMI) which can adversely affect other systems, and is controlled by the coupling of the two coils.
The new ICs from Power Integrations deliver up to 100 W, with better than 93% efficiency, eliminating the need for heat sinks, and streamlining design of space-challenged applications.
In the first part, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, or to perform simple voice pattern recognition, was discussed. Part 2 explains how these neural networks can be trained to solve problems.