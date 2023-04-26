Wireless prototyping with STM32WBA daughter board

STMicroelectronics’ NUCLEO-WBA52CG is a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless and ultra-low-power board embedding a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the BLE SIG specification v5.3.
The ARDUINO Uno V3 connectivity support and the ST morpho headers allow for easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform, with a wide choice of specialised shields. Micro-USB is also provided.
The wireless STM32WBA52CG microcontroller is based on the Arm Cortex M33 core, featuring 1 MB of flash memory and 128 kB of SRAM in a UFQFPN48 package. The MCU RF board contains a 2,4 GHz RF transceiver supporting the Bluetooth specification v5.3, and an integrated PCB antenna.
The Arm Cortex-M33 CPU has TrustZone security embedded, together with an MPU, DSP, and FPU.
Flyback converter evaluation circuit Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
he EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter, which holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A.
Read more...The MPLAB X IDE EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.
Read more...SoC small enough to be glued to a tooth NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The xG27 and BB50 families offer IoT device designers energy efficiency, high performance, trusted security, and in the case of the xG27 family, wireless connectivity.