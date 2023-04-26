Wireless prototyping with STM32WBA daughter board

STMicroelectronics’ NUCLEO-WBA52CG is a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless and ultra-low-power board embedding a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the BLE SIG specification v5.3.

The ARDUINO Uno V3 connectivity support and the ST morpho headers allow for easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform, with a wide choice of specialised shields. Micro-USB is also provided.

The wireless STM32WBA52CG microcontroller is based on the Arm Cortex M33 core, featuring 1 MB of flash memory and 128 kB of SRAM in a UFQFPN48 package. The MCU RF board contains a 2,4 GHz RF transceiver supporting the Bluetooth specification v5.3, and an integrated PCB antenna.

The Arm Cortex-M33 CPU has TrustZone security embedded, together with an MPU, DSP, and FPU.

