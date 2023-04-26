Ultra-low phase noise amplifier

The MAAL-011155 is an easy to use, wideband ultra-low phase noise distributed amplifier from Macom in a lead-free 4 mm 16-lead PQFN package. It operates in the range from 6 to 12 GHz.
The amplifier provides -167 dBc/Hz phase noise at 10 kHz offset, and 15,6 dB of linear gain. It exhibits a noise figure of 5 dB at 6 GHz. The input and output are fully matched to 50 Ω, with a typical return loss of 16 dB.
The RF output port is DC blocked, and amplifier control is available via a control circuit.
The product is fabricated using a low phase noise HBT process for enhanced reliability.
The MAAL-011155 can be used as a low-noise amplifier stage for signal generation applications. This device is ideally suited for test and measurement, EW, ECM, and radar applications where ultra-low phase noise and drive power is required.
Read more...CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has recently announced the launch of the CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries, which utilises satellite IoT connectivity provided by ORBCOMM.
Read more...Best-in-class RF GaN solution RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With highly saturated power levels, high gain, and high-PAE, WAVEPIA’s X-band MMIC power amplifiers continue to support improvements in the SWaP-C benchmarks.
Read more...Anritsu extends 6G research Coral-i Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation has announced the extension of its 6G research activities to include new innovative research together with Aalborg University in Denmark.
Read more...UWB technology is poised to take off Technews Publishing
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) precision and accuracy are what sets it apart from other location services, and with many large corporations leading the charge into research in this field, the technology is growing at a rapid pace.