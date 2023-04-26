Ultra-low phase noise amplifier

The MAAL-011155 is an easy to use, wideband ultra-low phase noise distributed amplifier from Macom in a lead-free 4 mm 16-lead PQFN package. It operates in the range from 6 to 12 GHz.

The amplifier provides -167 dBc/Hz phase noise at 10 kHz offset, and 15,6 dB of linear gain. It exhibits a noise figure of 5 dB at 6 GHz. The input and output are fully matched to 50 Ω, with a typical return loss of 16 dB.

The RF output port is DC blocked, and amplifier control is available via a control circuit.

The product is fabricated using a low phase noise HBT process for enhanced reliability.

The MAAL-011155 can be used as a low-noise amplifier stage for signal generation applications. This device is ideally suited for test and measurement, EW, ECM, and radar applications where ultra-low phase noise and drive power is required.

