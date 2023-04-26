LA Series motor protection relay

Designed to replace the conventional thermal bimetal protection device, this electronic version motor protection relay is far more accurate and longer lasting than the previous generation. Newelec’s LA Series relay is designed to be user friendly, with only one setting, and includes an integrated current transformer that allows conductor cables carrying up to 250 A to run through it.
The relay has control panel mounted fault indication LEDs that are latched for overload, phase loss and unbalanced load trips. Whenever the thermal capacity of the motor has not recovered to an acceptable value, attempts at resetting the relay will be met with a blinking fault LED that will then automatically extinguish on completion of the cooling off period.
The factory-set thermal curve class is 15 seconds, and the unbalanced loads detection threshold is set at a maximum of 20% between phases. When used in conjunction with a mechanically and electrically interlocked cubicle door, the trip indication will be temporarily lost until the supply power is restored to the relay. The relay may also be fitted with a permanent NiCad battery that keeps all LEDs functional when there is a loss of auxiliary power supply.
Typical applications for this motor protection relay include pump motors, thermal motor protection within Class 5 hot curve, and compressor motors with cyclic loading.
ESD control plan evaluation MyKay Tronics
Circuit & System Protection
Desco has provided an online survey to help companies evaluate its ESD control plan to the requirements of ANSI/ESD S20.20, where a confidential written report will be provided.
Read more...320 series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
With its easy-to-use operation, the 320 series motor protection relay from NewElec is particularly suited for operation in remote or rural sites.
Read more...The OMRON network safety advantage Omron Electronics
Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
When designing a safety solution for a machine or application, a fundamental consideration is whether to implement it as a standalone or network safety solution.
Read more...Clearing the Static: Ionisation equipment Actum Group
Circuit & System Protection
Ionisers ensure that static charges are eliminated by neutralising static charge generated during the manufacturing process or during transport to final test and assembly.
Read more...Automotive functional safety EBV Electrolink
Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.
Read more...New KD50 motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
NewElec has released the KD50 motor protection relay, a locally designed and manufactured low-voltage relay for the protection of conveyors, compressors, crushers, fans and pump motors.
Read more...MA series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Power Electronics / Power Management
NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC.