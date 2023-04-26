LA Series motor protection relay

26 April 2023 Circuit & System Protection

Designed to replace the conventional thermal bimetal protection device, this electronic version motor protection relay is far more accurate and longer lasting than the previous generation. Newelec’s LA Series relay is designed to be user friendly, with only one setting, and includes an integrated current transformer that allows conductor cables carrying up to 250 A to run through it.

The relay has control panel mounted fault indication LEDs that are latched for overload, phase loss and unbalanced load trips. Whenever the thermal capacity of the motor has not recovered to an acceptable value, attempts at resetting the relay will be met with a blinking fault LED that will then automatically extinguish on completion of the cooling off period.

The factory-set thermal curve class is 15 seconds, and the unbalanced loads detection threshold is set at a maximum of 20% between phases. When used in conjunction with a mechanically and electrically interlocked cubicle door, the trip indication will be temporarily lost until the supply power is restored to the relay. The relay may also be fitted with a permanent NiCad battery that keeps all LEDs functional when there is a loss of auxiliary power supply.

Typical applications for this motor protection relay include pump motors, thermal motor protection within Class 5 hot curve, and compressor motors with cyclic loading.

Credit(s)

NewElec Pretoria





