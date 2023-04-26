CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries

Quectel Wireless Solutions has recently announced the launch of the CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries, which utilises satellite IoT connectivity provided by ORBCOMM. The module is designed to provide reliable global coverage and connectivity at a cost-effective price point and with ultra-low latency. This makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including maritime, transportation, heavy equipment, agriculture, mining, and oil and gas monitoring.

The CC200A-LB module is designed to enable communications in remote areas without cellular network coverage. ORBCOMM provides reliable global connectivity over the IsatData Pro (IDP) satellite service, using the Inmarsat GEO constellation and L band, and features two-way communication, low latency, and nearly-real-time reporting capabilities. ORBCOMM’s satellite IoT connectivity can be blended with cellular bandwidth to create unique, dual-mode IoT applications with maximum reliability, redundancy, and ubiquitous coverage.

The CC200A-LB satellite module is designed with a compact LCC+LGA form factor, with dimensions of 37 x 38 x 3,35 mm. The module also supports multi-constellation GNSS and supports intuitive AT command set.

“We are thrilled to work with ORBCOMM and introduce the CC200A-LB satellite module to the market,” said Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Our satellite module provides reliable connectivity, global coverage, and low latency, making it an ideal solution for IoT applications across a broad range of industries. We look forward to working with our customers to optimise the module design and meet their specific needs.”

