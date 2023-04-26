Categories

Night time landings during load shedding

26 April 2023 Opto-Electronics

Solar/battery-powered runway lights that are totally independent of any external power source are now available through Otto Wireless Solutions The lights have a built-in light-sensitive switch making them turn on automatically in low visibility or as the light fades, and off again when there is sufficient light.

The lights are available in a variety of colours – green for approach, white for runway lights, red for end lights, and blue for taxiway lights. Both the red and green lights have a 120° visibility arc to ensure that they can be seen only from the correct side.

The lights use high-intensity LEDs and are visible from a minimum of 3000 m away in low visibility conditions. The high-capacity battery will ensure the light operates for up to 12 days at 12 hours a day, from a full charge.

The LEDs used have a life span of over 80 000 hours, while the long-life battery has a life span of around four years, with the battery being able to be easily replaced when required.

Each lamp is a standalone unit and is independent of any other lighting. Installation is quick and simple. No trenches need to be dug, and no cables are required.

This lighting solution is perfect for any airfield that requires runway lighting but does not have a suitable power system in place to overcome load shedding.


