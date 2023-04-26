Pinpoint detection with the HG-F laser distance sensor

Panasonic Industry has released the new laser distance sensor HG-F, that can reliably detect at distances of up to 3 m using ToF (Time of Flight) technology. This means that the sensor can be installed at some distance from the object to be measured so that the movement of employees, or the movement radius of cobots or robot arms, is not hindered in any way. The long range of the HG-F also ensures freedom of design: installation at a distance enables the measurement of large workpieces or products of different heights on a line.

As a laser sensor, the HG-F uses ToF technology and falls into laser class 1. The advantage of this laser class is that no special protective devices are necessary. The laser beam is also visible, which is helpful when setting up the sensor. In addition, the HG-F has a special installation mode that makes commissioning particularly easy by amplifying the light intensity.

Another advantage of laser measurement is that the laser beam has a narrow pathway to the workpiece. This makes the HG-F ideal for applications where there is little space available for optical measurement.

The HG-F is housed in a compact, lightweight and high-strength aluminium diecast case, that measures only 20 x 44 x 25 mm, making it well-suited for operation in demanding environments with limited space. The housing also contains a digital display which aids in setup. Mounted alongside the three buttons, the desired measuring distance can be numerically set on the sensor, and the display provides immediate feedback of the desired clearance.

Credit(s)

ElectroMechanica





