Webinar: Touch HMI and system control integration with an integrated MCU

26 April 2023 News

Join Infineon and Mouser for an insightful webinar on how to incorporate Human-Machine Interface (HMI) into your design and create a cutting-edge, single-chip integrated solution for your next project.

As capacitive sensor applications continue to proliferate across diverse markets such as industrial, automotive, and consumer, HMI has emerged as a crucial factor in product differentiation. However, with the expansion into new markets come greater demands for HMI design – such as enduring harsh environments in industrial settings, delivering extreme power efficiency for consumers, and providing intuitive interfaces.

In this webinar, how to tackle design challenges, such as enduring harsh environments in industrial settings, delivering extreme power efficiency for consumers, and providing intuitive interfaces like gesture and proximity control, will be tackled. A solution using a single MCU that integrates both HMI and system controls, enabling higher integration and cost optimisation at the system level will be covered.

Date: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Em3C

