Webinar: Touch HMI and system control integration with an integrated MCU

Join Infineon and Mouser for an insightful webinar on how to incorporate Human-Machine Interface (HMI) into your design and create a cutting-edge, single-chip integrated solution for your next project.
As capacitive sensor applications continue to proliferate across diverse markets such as industrial, automotive, and consumer, HMI has emerged as a crucial factor in product differentiation. However, with the expansion into new markets come greater demands for HMI design – such as enduring harsh environments in industrial settings, delivering extreme power efficiency for consumers, and providing intuitive interfaces.
In this webinar, how to tackle design challenges, such as enduring harsh environments in industrial settings, delivering extreme power efficiency for consumers, and providing intuitive interfaces like gesture and proximity control, will be tackled. A solution using a single MCU that integrates both HMI and system controls, enabling higher integration and cost optimisation at the system level will be covered.
Energy expert Ted Blom has passed away
News
On Wednesday, it was made public that the colourful figure of Ted Blom, vociferous commentator on the ongoing South African energy crisis, had passed away after losing his battle with cancer.
Read more...Electronics News Digest
News
A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields, with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.
Read more...Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller Infineon Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.