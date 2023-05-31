Webinar: Industrial solutions with ADLINK I-Pi SMARC development kit
26 April 2023
Smart Home Automation
NXP Semiconductors and ADLINK have combined to offer a webinar on ADLINK’s I-Pi SMARC development kit and the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Soc. Learn how to leverage the I-Pi SMARC IMX8M Plus development kit, featuring NXP i.MX 8M Plus applications processors, to fulfil one’s home automation needs using hardware-to-top. With I-Pi’s useful software ecosystem and ADLINK’s all-around services, development time will be reduced, and any innovations’ time-to-market will be significantly reduced.
Key takeaways from this webinar will be:
• Accelerating the POC while reducing costs and energy significantly.
• Future-proofing carriers with future-gen upgradability (a modular advantage).
• Providing 15+ years support for home automation designs.
Date: Wednesday, 31 May 2023
Time: 17:00 SAST
For more information visit www.nxp.com
