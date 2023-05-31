Events
31 May 2023
SECUREX 2023
6-8 June 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s ultimate security expo is celebrating its third decade of bringing together suppliers and manufacturers of security technology and services. Securex will provide local and international suppliers and manufacturers with an excellent platform from which to engage with the local security industry.
Register at https://securex.co.za/
SEMI 3D & Systems Summit
26-28 June 2023
Dresden, Germany
With the focus on ‘Smarter systems through heterogeneous integration’, the SEMI 3D & Systems Summit will gather industry experts and visionaries for insights into the latest integration innovations for semiconductor applications enabling the future of intelligent systems.
Register at http://bitly.ws/EpKH
Africa Rail 2023
27-28 June 2023
Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa Rail is the largest and most established rail event in Africa and the meeting place for all customers looking to do business in the rail, freight and transport space. With over 100 industry leading speakers, Africa Rail is a catalyst for the growth and development of the entire African railway industry.
Register at https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/africa-rail/index.stm
Kwazulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2023
18-20 July 2023
Durban Exhibition Centre
KITE connects buyers and sellers of manufacturing equipment, products, services and software to advance the industry and its business. Complete with seminars and conferences, group workshops, and a skills development zone, this year’s exhibition promises to enhance the business of both exhibitors and visitors.
Register at http://kznindustrial.co.za/
AATF2023
9-11 May 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
With its theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’ for all things automation and technology, AATF2023 promises to be an immersive industrial ...
productronica China
13-15 April 2023
Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China
This exhibition, originally scheduled to be in March and postponed to 13 April, covers electronics manufacturing, ...
Women in Energy Conference 2023
8 March
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town
The 9th edition of the Women in Energy conference will concentrate on developing and creating opportunities ...
Upcoming Events
Electronica 2022
15-18 November
Munich, Germany
This year Electronica 2022 is co-located with SEMICON Europa during the same period. Electronica 2022 is the world’s leading trade fair and conference ...
Automation and Electronics Show 2022
5-6 October
Zurich, Switzerland
Automation and Electronics Show features exhibits on drive technology control engineering, electronics industrial handling, sensor ...
IFA Berlin
2-6 September
Berlin, Germany
This event aims to present the latest products and innovations in the commercial electronics industry. It will offer a comprehensive overview of the international ...
Webinar: Cost-optimised FPGAs and adaptive SoCs for low-power designs
Events
Attend to learn how to get started with documentation, tools and evaluation platforms for your next cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth application at low power.
Embedded World
21-23 June 2022
Nuremberg, Germany
This event provides a chance to discover the innovations of the embedded sector, meet experts and win new customers. It covers everything from components, ...
DesignCon
5-7 April 2022
California, USA
Premier high-speed communications and system design conference offering industry-critical engineering education, an expertly curated 14-track conference created ...
