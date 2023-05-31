Events

31 May 2023 Events

SECUREX 2023

6-8 June 2023

Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Africa’s ultimate security expo is celebrating its third decade of bringing together suppliers and manufacturers of security technology and services. Securex will provide local and international suppliers and manufacturers with an excellent platform from which to engage with the local security industry.

Register at https://securex.co.za/

SEMI 3D & Systems Summit

26-28 June 2023

Dresden, Germany

With the focus on ‘Smarter systems through heterogeneous integration’, the SEMI 3D & Systems Summit will gather industry experts and visionaries for insights into the latest integration innovations for semiconductor applications enabling the future of intelligent systems.

Register at http://bitly.ws/EpKH

Africa Rail 2023

27-28 June 2023

Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Africa Rail is the largest and most established rail event in Africa and the meeting place for all customers looking to do business in the rail, freight and transport space. With over 100 industry leading speakers, Africa Rail is a catalyst for the growth and development of the entire African railway industry.

Register at https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/africa-rail/index.stm

Kwazulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2023

18-20 July 2023

Durban Exhibition Centre

KITE connects buyers and sellers of manufacturing equipment, products, services and software to advance the industry and its business. Complete with seminars and conferences, group workshops, and a skills development zone, this year’s exhibition promises to enhance the business of both exhibitors and visitors.

Register at http://kznindustrial.co.za/





