Avnet Abacus wins top distributor award

31 May 2023 Editor's Choice News News

Avnet Abacus, a regional business unit of Avnet, has been recognised by TE Connectivity as its best performing distributor for the second year running. Rudy Van Parijs, president of Avnet Abacus, was recently presented with the award at an event in Harrisburg (PA), US, by Jennifer Diener, senior vice president and general manager of TE Connectivity’s channel business unit.

The award presented to Avnet Abacus acknowledges the hard work and commitment that the team has shown to TE throughout the EMEA region. Through this strategic partnership, Avnet Abacus can provide customers with access to the latest connectivity and sensor solutions from TE. Customers benefit from a broad array of key industry sectors, along with supply chain and logistics support.

“This honour underlines the dedication of all our staff across the EMEA region,” said Avnet Abacus’ Rudy Van Parijs. “It is a testament to what our partnership with TE is achieving, and shows customers that Avnet is a reliable and trusted source for its products.”

Avnet Abacus





