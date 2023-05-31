Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Clearing the Static: ESD safe containers – protection against electrical discharge

31 May 2023 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director.

Specialised industries require precise conductivity specifications on containers, component holders, and pallet conductivity, to prevent the destruction of electronic components by electrostatic discharge (ESD).

Electronic components should be transported and stored in containers, or on pallets of electrically conductive plastic, so that they are protected against electrostatic discharge. ESD containers and pallets are made of a specific plastic and carbon compound to protect against the undesirable effects of electrostatic discharge. They also protect the contents from mechanical damage, dirt or moisture.

The conductive materials provide a barrier which these fields cannot penetrate, and prevent the build-up of electrostatic charge.

There are a number of ESD container solutions, beginning with CORTRONIC boxes. These boxes feature an impervious static dissipative skin and conductive core, and the shielding material is suitable for use in ESD protected areas. Products made of CORTRONIC include component boxes, PCB transit boxes, IC tube boxes, in-plant handlers for PCBs, and custom applications.

CORTRONIC storage boxes are ideal for safe transportation of ESD-sensitive components, such as PCBs. A soft, dissipative foam lining provides safe padding and removes static. These coated boxes are made of cardboard dipped in carbon, and come flat-packed to enable assembly on site. The static dissipative skin and buried conductive core ensure electronic components are shielded from electrostatic discharges throughout transportation.

Also available are ESD protective bags that are made from polyethylene low-charge material. These bags are ideal for non-sensitive ESD items, while static shielding bags are designed for ESD safe packaging of PCBs and ICs. They protect their contents against ESD and electrostatic fields.

Injection moulded ESD units are sturdy plastic containers that protect its contents during transportation against mechanical damage, contamination, and the effects of moisture.

Other forms of ESD containers include carry handle ESD cases, pallets, tray containers and partition panelled containers.

All these storage solutions should be used within the minimum guidelines of an Electrostatic Protection Area, that includes wrist straps, ESD mats and ESD flooring.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Group


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-current PTVS diode in through-hole package
Electrocomp Circuit & System Protection
The Bourns model PTVS20-015C-TH PTVS diode features a through-hole package and is capable of handling 20 kA current surge at a low voltage of 15 V.

Read more...
LA Series motor protection relay
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
Newelec’s LA Series relay is designed to be user friendly, with only one setting, and includes an integrated current transformer that allows conductor cables carrying up to 250 A to run through it.

Read more...
ESD control plan evaluation
MyKay Tronics Circuit & System Protection
Desco has provided an online survey to help companies evaluate its ESD control plan to the requirements of ANSI/ESD S20.20, where a confidential written report will be provided.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Conductive foot, heel, and shoe grounders
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders are used in electrostatic discharge protected areas to provide a path to ground for static electricity, which prevents damage to sensitive electronic components.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD training in the workplace
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
An electrostatic discharge (ESD) is the sudden transfer of static charge between bodies at different charge potentials caused by near contact, which can potentially damage or destroy electronic systems.

Read more...
Ultra-high density film capacitors
Actum Group Power Electronics / Power Management
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.

Read more...
320 series motor protection relay
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
With its easy-to-use operation, the 320 series motor protection relay from NewElec is particularly suited for operation in remote or rural sites.

Read more...
Motor protection and control with dual port Ethernet
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
The NewCode dual Ethernet relay from NewElec is a three-phase induction motor protection relay with advanced control logic features and multiple motor starter control circuit configurations.

Read more...
The OMRON network safety advantage
Omron Electronics Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
When designing a safety solution for a machine or application, a fundamental consideration is whether to implement it as a standalone or network safety solution.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Ionisation equipment
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
Ionisers ensure that static charges are eliminated by neutralising static charge generated during the manufacturing process or during transport to final test and assembly.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved