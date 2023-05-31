TDK honours best distributors

TDK recently recognised its best distribution partners in Europe, for the 10th time, with the European Distribution Award 2023. The gold award in the International Distributor category went to Avnet Abacus. In the e-Catalogue Distributor category, Mouser Electronics was honoured. Best Local Distributor went to the German company Beckmann Elektronik.
In the International Volume Distributor category, silver went to Arrow and bronze to TTI. In the e-Catalogue Distributors category, TME Electronic received silver and Digi-Key Electronics bronze.
“We look back on a strong sales year in 2022,” says Dietmar Jaeger, head of TDK’s global distributor division. “With about 50% of our distributor partner evaluation related to business development and operational success, this year’s results have been very good.”
According to Jaeger, the main sales drivers were business with products for e-mobility and charging infrastructure in the automotive sector, and with components for regenerative energy production in the industrial electronics sector.
