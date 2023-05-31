Committed to building sustainable FTTH networks
31 May 2023
News
ZTE Corporation recently participated in the annual FTTH Conference in Madrid, Spain. Hans Neff, senior director of the ZTE CTO Group, shared the latest technologies, perspectives, and experiences of the green FTTH network initiative under the theme of ‘Building green FTTH networks for sustainable development’.
Neff emphasised that building sustainable green FTTH networks is a key direction for network development that benefits the whole society, saying that the ‘green’ requirements should be integrated into the full lifecycle of FTTH networks. ZTE advocates the green development concept and has taken the lead in exploring a series of environmental protection measures covering various fields such as product architecture, device packaging materials, key components, and O&M, to promote the sustainable development of the industry.
The company follows the green design concept of smooth evolution, high integration, miniaturisation, and easy deployment in its product architecture. As an example, ZTE’s Any-PON multi-mode solution can meet the requirements of diverse scenarios through flexible configuration, and effectively reduce the number and types of cards.
Energy consumption is a major part of the operating costs for network operators. To achieve sustainable development and enhance competitiveness, operators need to build energy-efficient networks. Being committed to the green development concept, ZTE cooperates with industry partners to create green solutions for enterprise operation, supply chain, digital infrastructure, and industry empowerment.
For more information visit www.zte.com.cn/global
