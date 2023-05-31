Altron Arrow celebrates 25 years

31 May 2023 Editor's Choice News News

Altron Arrow celebrated its 25th birthday in style in May with a luxurious event at its offices in Jet Park, Johannesburg. The event saw current and former employees, customers and suppliers all reflecting on the growth and successes the company has achieved.





Renato Martins; Altron Arrow’s Managing Director, Jörg Strughold; president of Arrow Electronics Global components EMEA, and Werner Kapp; Altron’s CEO, took the guests through the history and achievements made during the past 25 years.

“In our continuous drive to be there when it matters, we celebrate our last 25 years as a key electronics enabler – providing smart thinking, impactful innovations, and working partnerships to our amazing customers and suppliers,” said Managing Director, Renato Martins.

The celebratory theme of the event was ‘Megatrends’, and the company expressed how much they are looking forward to technology trends and practical innovation for a better world.

“The partnership between Arrow and Altron has been a remarkable journey over these 25 years,” said Jörg Strughold. He reminisced about various highlights, such as moving into their offices in 1998, the number of franchises added throughout the years, and the expansion of their business into Enterprise Computing Solution, all while growing their business, solving customer and supplier challenges, and guiding innovation forward.

Werner Kapp from Altron continued by saying that as they celebrate their 25th birthday,they also look to the future with excitement and optimism. “We know that the world is changing rapidly, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of these changes.”

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





