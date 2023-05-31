Hiconnex an official distribution partner for Peters Indu-Produkt

Hiconnex is now an official distribution partner for Peters Indu-Produkt GmbH. Hiconnex has always been committed to providing its clients with innovative and reliable solutions for their interconnect needs. The partnership between the two companies allows Hiconnex to expand its product range by offering the full suite of Peters Indu-Produkt’s connector solutions to its customers.
Peters Indu-Produkt GmbH has established itself as a trusted supplier of connectors for various applications. Hiconnex is confident that this partnership will enhance the company’s ability to provide its customers with the best solutions for their applications.
Says Hiconnex: “We are thrilled to be working with Peters Indu-Produkt GmbH and look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”
Avnet Abacus wins top distributor award
Avnet Abacus, a regional business unit of Avnet, has been recognised by TE Connectivity as its best performing distributor for the second year running.
Hans Neff emphasised that building sustainable green FTTH networks is a key direction for network development that benefits the whole society, saying that the ‘green’ requirements should be integrated into the full lifecycle of FTTH networks.
Altron Arrow celebrated its 25th birthday in May with a luxurious event at its offices in Jet Park, Johannesburg. The event saw current and former employees, customers, and suppliers all reflecting on the growth and successes the company has achieved.
Many of the world’s current megatrends are driven by solutions addressing some of the key challenges mankind is pressured to solve, and Altron Arrow is privileged to work in an industry that can contribute with technology solutions and services.