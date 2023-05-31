Hiconnex an official distribution partner for Peters Indu-Produkt

31 May 2023 News

Hiconnex is now an official distribution partner for Peters Indu-Produkt GmbH. Hiconnex has always been committed to providing its clients with innovative and reliable solutions for their interconnect needs. The partnership between the two companies allows Hiconnex to expand its product range by offering the full suite of Peters Indu-Produkt’s connector solutions to its customers.

Peters Indu-Produkt GmbH has established itself as a trusted supplier of connectors for various applications. Hiconnex is confident that this partnership will enhance the company’s ability to provide its customers with the best solutions for their applications.

Says Hiconnex: “We are thrilled to be working with Peters Indu-Produkt GmbH and look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

