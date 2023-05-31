Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

European components distribution grows amid improvements in availability

31 May 2023 News

By DMASS Europe e.V.

Topping last year’s record numbers, European components distribution ended the first quarter of 2023 with surprisingly strong sales numbers for both Semiconductors and IP&E; (Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical) components. Semiconductors in Q1 2023 grew by 22,9% to €4,08 billion, IP&E; by a much more moderate 0,9% to €1.82 billion. Q1 in total grew by 15,2% to €5.9 billion.

Hermann Reiter, chairman of DMASS: “After Q4 of 2022 it was hard to imagine that our market would grow again, both year on year and sequentially, specifically since the slowdown in orders was visible for a few months now. The surprising revenue growth in Q1 cannot hide the reality of rather full inventories in the channel. At the same time, we share the general optimism in the European industry that the slowdown will be short. As our core business segments aren’t PCs and smart phones, but thriving segment like automotive and industrial, we are confident that after the inventory digest, demand will grow again dynamically.”

Semiconductors

With a total of €4,08 billion, DMASS delivered the highest ever reported semiconductor revenues. The growth occurred across all countries and regions, although in varying pace. Of the major countries, Germany recorded the highest increase. Product-wise, micros, programmable logic, and other logic (ASICs, ASSPs) showed the highest growth, followed by analogue products (see table 1.).

Interconnect, passive and electromechanical components

The IP&E; segment showed a surprising sequential uptick of 15% versus Q4 2022, but a tiny growth of 0,9% to €1,82 billion versus Q1 2022. Growth distribution across countries was totally different from semiconductors (which is mainly due to a different membership structure in IP&E). While passives decreased by 2,3% (special passive components saw an increase), connectors and electromechanical components, and power supplies remained positive (see table 2).

Reiter said: “The growth curves in semiconductors and IP&E; have been quite different for a while, with IP&E; growth peaking a few quarters before semis. Therefore, we have been positively surprised in Q1. What is also visible is that special components on both sides are still seeing growth peaks which may indicate a shift away from standard technologies.”

However, the special situation in distribution, compared to a total market that sees stronger skid marks, makes a prediction difficult, said Reiter: “Bookings have certainly decreased, but not to the extent we have feared. We would expect a slowdown for 2023, but at moderate levels, and see a lot of optimism from customers for the long-term prospects of the components business in Europe.”

For more information visit www.dmass.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Avnet Abacus wins top distributor award
Avnet Abacus Editor's Choice News
Avnet Abacus, a regional business unit of Avnet, has been recognised by TE Connectivity as its best performing distributor for the second year running.

Read more...
ST’s first quarter financial results
News
The company reported net revenues of $4,25 billion, a gross margin of 49,7%, an operating margin of 28,3%, and net income of $1,04 billion.

Read more...
Silicon Labs reports first quarter 2023 results
Altron Arrow News
Revenue met the mid-point of the guidance range at $247 million, up 6% year-on-year, driven in part by strength across the company’s Bluetooth portfolio.

Read more...
TDK honours best distributors
Avnet Abacus News
TDK recently recognised its best distribution partners in Europe, for the 10th time, with the European Distribution Award 2023.

Read more...
Committed to building sustainable FTTH networks
News
Hans Neff emphasised that building sustainable green FTTH networks is a key direction for network development that benefits the whole society, saying that the ‘green’ requirements should be integrated into the full lifecycle of FTTH networks.

Read more...
Altron Arrow celebrates 25 years
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice News
Altron Arrow celebrated its 25th birthday in May with a luxurious event at its offices in Jet Park, Johannesburg. The event saw current and former employees, customers, and suppliers all reflecting on the growth and successes the company has achieved.

Read more...
Support for the Touch Hand project team
RS Components (SA) News
RS South Africa has announced its support for the Touch Hand project team, a collaboration between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

Read more...
Hiconnex an official distribution partner for Peters Indu-Produkt
Hiconnex News
The partnership between the two companies allows Hiconnex to expand its product range by offering the full suite of Peters Indu-Produkt’s connector solutions to its customers.

Read more...
25 years of excellence through innovation
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice News
Many of the world’s current megatrends are driven by solutions addressing some of the key challenges mankind is pressured to solve, and Altron Arrow is privileged to work in an industry that can contribute with technology solutions and services.

Read more...
Webinar: Touch HMI and system control integration with an integrated MCU
Infineon Technologies News
Join Infineon and Mouser for an insightful webinar on how to incorporate Human-Machine Interface (HMI) into your design and create a cutting-edge, single-chip integrated solution for your next project.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved