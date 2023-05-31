Giving you the smart edge

NXP’s i.MX 93 family of applications processors is the first in the next generation i.MX 9 applications processors series. The i.MX 93 system-on-chip (SoC) architecture integrates one or two Arm Cortex-A55 cores, one Arm Cortex-M33 core, and an Arm Ethos-U65 Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These processing units were chosen for their superior power efficiency and performance capabilities compared to their previous generation counterparts.
The Cortex-M33 provides added security with Arm’s TrustZone technology. In addition to these components, a big part of the reason i.MX 93 family achieves high power efficiency and performance is NXP’s innovative energy flex architecture.
The i.MX 93 SoC also integrates NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave – a self-managing, state-of-the-art security solution. This enhanced-security sub-system provides robust and autonomous management of critical security functions, such as root of trust (RoT), run-time attestation (RTT), trust provisioning (TP), secure boot, key management, and cryptographic services, while at the same time simplifying the path to industry-standard security certifications.
NXP’s highly integrated PCA9451A power management integrated circuit (PMIC) and the IW612 Wi-Fi module are bundled together with the i.MX 93 family development kit. They are designed to deliver the highest performance from the i.MX 93 processor family, and were defined, co-developed, and co-validated with the processor to enable a more efficient design process.
A complete Linux environment is provided to ease the applications development process. A fully operational toolchain, kernel and board specific modules are ready to use together for i.MX 93 development.
Support for the Touch Hand project team RS Components (SA)
News
RS South Africa has announced its support for the Touch Hand project team, a collaboration between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
Read more...Bidirectional current-sense amplifier with PWM RS Components (SA)
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MAX49925 from Analogue Devices is a bidirectional current-sense amplifier (CSA) with an input common-mode range that extends from -40 to 76 V, making it suitable for 48 V HEV applications where there are large automotive transients.
Read more...AI-Inferencing small form factor computer
AI & ML
Designed for video and AI applications at the edge, the FALC product family offers rugged and industrial variants, is suited for any environment, and is ideal for a wide range of applications and industries.
Read more...Thick film resistors RS Components (SA)
Passive Components
With an operating voltage up to 500 V, these resistors by Vishay offer surge-pulse-proofing up to 2 kV and a power rating up to 0,5 W.
Read more...GPU demand set to increase dramatically with AI arms race
AI & ML
The recent arrival of ChatGPT has generated a lot of buzz across the industry sectors related to cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and this new wave of interest is expected to bring benefits to the participants across the supply chain for GPUs and AI chips.
Read more...What is ML? – Part 2: Training convolutional neural networks Altron Arrow
AI & ML
In the first part, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, or to perform simple voice pattern recognition, was discussed. Part 2 explains how these neural networks can be trained to solve problems.