Giving you the smart edge

31 May 2023 AI & ML

NXP’s i.MX 93 family of applications processors is the first in the next generation i.MX 9 applications processors series. The i.MX 93 system-on-chip (SoC) architecture integrates one or two Arm Cortex-A55 cores, one Arm Cortex-M33 core, and an Arm Ethos-U65 Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These processing units were chosen for their superior power efficiency and performance capabilities compared to their previous generation counterparts.

The Cortex-M33 provides added security with Arm’s TrustZone technology. In addition to these components, a big part of the reason i.MX 93 family achieves high power efficiency and performance is NXP’s innovative energy flex architecture.

The i.MX 93 SoC also integrates NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave – a self-managing, state-of-the-art security solution. This enhanced-security sub-system provides robust and autonomous management of critical security functions, such as root of trust (RoT), run-time attestation (RTT), trust provisioning (TP), secure boot, key management, and cryptographic services, while at the same time simplifying the path to industry-standard security certifications.

NXP’s highly integrated PCA9451A power management integrated circuit (PMIC) and the IW612 Wi-Fi module are bundled together with the i.MX 93 family development kit. They are designed to deliver the highest performance from the i.MX 93 processor family, and were defined, co-developed, and co-validated with the processor to enable a more efficient design process.

A complete Linux environment is provided to ease the applications development process. A fully operational toolchain, kernel and board specific modules are ready to use together for i.MX 93 development.

Credit(s)

RS Components (SA)





