Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

High-amplitude pulse generator series

31 May 2023 Test & Measurement

The Pulse Rider series includes a set of fast rise-time pulse generators that offer premium signal integrity with an easy-to-use touch screen display interface (SimpleRider), allowing pulse creation in a few simple touches of the interface.

The signal output voltage can be adjusted up to 50 VPP in a window of ±25 V with 400 picosecond edge rate. Its hardware architecture provides the possibility of generating multiple pulse sequences, such as double, triple or quad pulses, with fully independent timing parameters. The maximum repetition rate of Pulse Rider pulse generator is 400 MHz, and the minimum pulse width is 1 ns at 50 V.

Whether it is generating a complex pulse train, a series of radar pulses, pulses for advanced research, laser and optical experiments, or semiconductor tests, the PG-1500 is the ideal partner for the most complex tests.

Typical applications include UWB signal source and communication, ground-penetrating radar testing, semiconductor characterisation, pulsed laser diode drivers, fast electro-optical modulators, LIDAR, and for research purposes.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

All-in-one LMR, PMR and LTE radio testing
Measuretest Test & Measurement
VIAVI CX300 ComXpert delivers lab-grade radio test and alignment in a compact and rugged field-portable test system, helping radio technicians ensure complete communications coverage.

Read more...
Anritsu enhances signal analyser MS2840A function
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Adding new functions to the earlier MX284059A, this MX284059B release also supports new interlocked control of the USB Peak Power Sensor MA24406A/18A/40A for automatic high-accuracy transmission (Tx) power and pulse-width measurements.

Read more...
Testing and building applications at the edge
TRX Electronics Test & Measurement
Today, edge computing is seen more as describing a topology that enables data to be processed at the location where it was generated that is most likely used to resolve issues of latency.

Read more...
Anritsu introduces O-RAN radio unit test solution
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Anritsu Company has introduced the ORAN test platform MX772000PC and O-RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) emulator platform software MX773000PC solution for efficient evaluation of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs).

Read more...
Solar multifunction tool kit for professionals
Comtest Test & Measurement
Fluke’s SMFT-1000 Solar Tools Pro kit offers a comprehensive PV solution, enabling streamlined PV safety and quality inspections with Fluke TruTest Solar Software integration.

Read more...
GHA series expands with addition of 700 W
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With a power density of 31,1 W per cubic inch it’s one of the highest power density power supplies in its category.

Read more...
Forced discharge test of lithium batteries for aviation applications
Conical Technologies Test & Measurement
When the voltage reaches a certain value, continued discharge will cause over-discharge, which will destroy the crystalline structure of the positive and negative electrodes of the battery, degrading the thermal stability of the two electrodes.

Read more...
Frequency extender modules to bring best-in-class performance to sub-THz applications
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
New modules for Anritsu Rubidium signal generators create a solution that provides industry’s broadest frequency coverage, with best signal purity and output power.

Read more...
New camera module targets AI and computer vision
Vepac Electronics Design Automation
Innodisk has announced its shift towards the AI industry with half of its AI development related to image recognition.

Read more...
Earth ground testing basics
Comtest Test & Measurement
r: Facilities need to have adequately grounded electrical systems so that in the event of a lightning strike, or utility overvoltage, current will find a safe path to earth.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved