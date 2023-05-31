Providing clean and pure GNSS signals in a noisy RF world

Tallysman Wireless Inc. is excited to announce the dual-band low-profile HC871SXF to its industry-leading line of helical GNSS antennas.
The dual-band GNSS HC871SXF helical antenna is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2, GLONASS-G1/G2, Galileo-E1, and BeiDou-B1 frequency bands, including the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) available in the region of operation: WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN (India).
The HC871SXF has a precision-tuned, high-accuracy helical element that provides an excellent axial ratio and operates without a ground plane. These features make the HC871SXF ideal for lightweight, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) navigation and a wide variety of precision applications.
The HC871SXF low-profile helical antenna is approximately 10 mm shorter than the HC871, but provides the same performance.
It is packaged in a very light (23 g) and compact form factor (34 mm wide by 54 mm high). The antenna base has a male SMA connector. To facilitate installation, the base also has two threaded inserts and an O-ring to waterproof the SMA connection. Tallysman provides support for installation, integration, and optimisation to ensure optimal antenna performance.
The HC871SXF antenna supports Tallysman’s eXtended Filtering (XF) technology. The radio frequency spectrum has become congested worldwide as many new LTE bands have been activated, with their signals or harmonic frequencies being able to affect GNSS antennas and receivers. In North America, the planned Ligado service, which will broadcast in the frequency range of 1526 to 1536 MHz, can affect GNSS signals. Similarly, new LTE signals in Europe (1452 to 1496 MHz) and Japan (1476 to 1511 MHz) can also affect GNSS signals. Tallysman’s XF technology mitigates all these signals.
Functional safety over EtherCAT Eagle Africa Technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HMS Networks’ Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and ...
Read more...Company Profile: Inteto Connect
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Where previously clients preferred to engineer their own solutions, today the focus is on providing turnkey solutions by an expert in the field with the ability to tailor it to the exact specification required by the client.
Read more...Sub-GHz SoC with 1+ mile wireless range NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) SoC solutions provide developers with flexible, multi-protocol sub-GHz connectivity options which support a wide range of modulation schemes and advanced wireless technologies.
Read more...Harnessing the power of USB 3.x Infineon Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
From gaming to machine vision, this webinar covers the advantages of the latest USB technology, such as its high bandwidth, low latency, and ability to power devices.