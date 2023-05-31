Company Profile: Inteto Connect

With the company motto of ‘Being the supplier of choice to corporate and individual clients, supplying world-class services and products whilst finding innovative solutions to uniquely African challenges,’ Inteto Connect (Pty) Ltd prides itself on developing a relationship of trust with clients. This relationship, built over many years, has seen the company grow from strength to strength since its inception.

The early years

Inteto Connect is owned by the Poynting Group and opened its doors in 2007 from premises in Centurion, Gauteng, with a staff complement of four. Starting out as PoyntingDirect, it was tasked with promoting and selling Poynting products online, and direct to walk-in customers. Since then, the company has expanded to occupy premises in both Centurion and Cape Town, with a staff complement of 25. Inteto Connect has installation teams available countrywide and the company’s solutions are couriered anywhere in South Africa.

From the early days of selling only Poynting antennas online, Inteto Connect has expanded by doing what they love – “making connectivity happen”. Besides being the distributor for Poynting antennas in the African market, they also provide an additional line of high-quality, cost-effective antenna products. Adding to this, Huawei, Teltonika and Peplink routers are available together with adaptor cables needed for connection to its antenna products. To round off the offerings, Wilson signal extenders for indoor use and Ampitec extenders for outdoor installations are on hand to improve the signal strength of both voice and data communication systems.

The company has lately seen an explosion of possibilities in various fields close to its heart. With the advent of 4G/LTE, and more recently 5G used for IoT and M2M applications, Inteto Connect is currently working on solutions in this exciting field. With the next wave of innovation chasing applications in smart farming, a huge amount of future growth in farming applications is predicted. IoT and GSM will form the backbone of smart farming and the company is able to provide both GSM connectivity to large properties and the IoT solutions utilising it.

Another field that the company is involved in is in banking failover installation systems and it has installed more than 400 solutions in SA’s leading banks to ensure reliable connectivity within branches.

Key business elements

Integrating antennas with devices and services is a key element to its business. Where previously clients preferred to engineer their own solutions, today the focus is on providing turnkey solutions by an expert in the field with the ability to tailor it to the exact specification required by the client.

Inteto Connect has a Level 2 BBBEE certification as a result of strategic partnerships and development programmes, and is proud to be an approved supplier with network operators in South Africa. It has 51% ownership by the Employee Trust.

The company believes that adaptability and agility are two of the fundamental qualities for success and is constantly looking to the future and what new technologies may require in terms of connectivity. Inteto Connect strives at being at the cutting edge of development, and knows that it is both a huge responsibility and privilege.

For more information contact Inteto Connect, +27 12 657 0050, [email protected], www.intetoconnect.co.za





