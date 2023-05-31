SoC dedicated to IoT data communication

The EMC308x Wi-Fi/BLE series modules by Shanghai MXCHIP are Matter-certified one-stop Internet of Things solutions mainly used for IoT data communication. Data collection and control are realised through a rich peripheral interface, and data can be transmitted to the IoT cloud service platform through a Wi-Fi network connection to realise the ‘Internet of Everything’. These modules are used in a wide range of IoT applications through a variety of different form factors, interface types, antenna interfaces and temperature ranges.
The series includes an integrated Wi-Fi microcontroller MX1300 CF that integrates a Cortex M33 core clocked at up to 125 MHz, 256 Kbytes of SRAM, 2 Mbytes of Flash memory, and IEEE 802.11b/g/n standard 2,4 GHz RF. Streamlined peripheral circuitry makes the overall module size and interface design more flexible and easier to control costs. The high-performance processing core and security module greatly improve the speed of networking interaction. They also enable a reduction in the overall power consumption while ensuring data security.
The EMC3080 module has a rich set of peripheral interfaces including:
• 14x GPIOs.
• SPI together with 2 I2C communication ports.
• 8x PWM outputs.
• 3x UART including support for hardware flow control.
• A low-energy RTC.
MXCHIP provides MXOS and AliOS software platforms to support the development of the EMC3080 series modules, providing an efficient development environment, access protocol stacks for various IoT cloud services, rich sample programs and various typical applications.
