Sub-GHz SoC with 1+ mile wireless range

31 May 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Silicon Labs’ EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) SoC solutions provide developers with flexible, multi-protocol sub-GHz connectivity options which support a wide range of modulation schemes and advanced wireless technologies. These devices enable long-range RF and energy efficiency to meet the global demand for high-performance, battery-operated IoT products.

The new FG23 and ZG23 wireless SoC solutions offer an optimised combination of ultra-low transmit and receive radio power (13,2 mA TX at 10 dBm, 4,2 mA RX at 920 MHz) and best-in-class RF (+20 dBm output power and -125,3 dBm RX at 868 MHz, 2,4 kbps GFSK). This makes it possible for IoT end nodes to achieve 1+ mile wireless range while operating on a coin cell battery for 10+ years.

These SoCs also leverage Secure Vault, certified PSA Level 3, enabling developers to safeguard IoT products against software and hardware attacks which can compromise intellectual property, ecosystems, and brand trust.

The FG23 and ZG23 SoCs enable developers to create IoT products that enhance the efficiency and performance of a wide range of applications including smart infrastructure, metering, environmental monitoring, connected lighting, industrial controls, electronic shelf labels (ESL), and building and home automation.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





