RECOM R-78 switching regulators

31 May 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The RECOM R-78 range of switching regulators are miniaturised

DC/DC pulse converters that ensure excellent efficiency and a wide range of operating parameters, and offer a viable and attractive alternative to classic linear regulators. The range is developed to be used in the design and manufacture of new products, and to facilitate modernisation of circuits that were originally equipped with linear stabilisers.

The R-78 switching regulators are pulse-controlled components that have been designed to replace the well-known LM78xx range of linear regulators. In the majority of applications, the pin-outs are compatible with the sequence and spacing of leads in the LM regulators in TO-220 packages.

Pulsed components exhibit major advantages compared to linear regulators. In the latter, excess energy is dissipated as heat, leading to significant losses. Their mode of operation is also suboptimal, especially within circuits demonstrating a large difference between the input and output voltage. The capabilities of pulse switching regulators are much more attractive, where, for example, the 5 V output model capable of supplying 1 A withstands an input voltage range from 6,5 to 18 V DC, with its efficiency not dropping below 89%.

The use of pulse-controlled components ensures significant energy savings, which is of particular importance in battery-powered circuits. Moreover, they have short-circuit protection built in. The R-78 switching regulators are divided into a number of series, each of which demonstrates certain characteristics, application fields, and formats.

R-78xx

The basic R-78 switching regulators feature power ranging from 0,75 to 7,5 W, and supply either 0,5 A or 1 A current for voltages in the range from 1,5 to 15 V DC.

R-78AA

The R-78AA range feature adjustable, surface-mount switching regulators designed as buck converters. They have a power rating up to 6 W. The output voltage setpoint and input voltages come in wide ranges, with the ratios of 1:3 and 1:8, respectively. Operating parameters are adjusted by means of external components forming a resistive voltage divider.

R-78B

The R-78B switching regulators are enhanced R-78xx variants. They exhibit a wider input voltage range (for example, 4,75–32 V for 3,3 V output), and better performance. They are enclosed in upright-mounted housings, with pin-outs positioned at 90° to facilitate vertical mounting and obtain a lower circuit profile.

R-78C

The R-78C series have an extended input voltage range of up to 42 V in small SIP3 packages. They are specifically suited for use in equipment that is exposed to significant fluctuations in power supply parameters, such as PV monitoring devices.

R-78E

In comparison with other products belonging to the RECOM family of switching regulators, the R-78E models stand out due to their ability to supply a rated current of 0,5 A almost immediately after powering up. This feature is important for security applications where receivers include such electromechanical components as locks and relays.

R-78HB

The R-78HB switching regulators are designed for industrial applications. They can handle high supply voltages of between 9 and 72 V, and operate with high efficiency when connected to a 24 V DC standard line. They also have a high operating efficiency reaching 96%.

R-78S

The R-78S switching regulators are boost step-up converters. They operate on an input range from 0,65–3,3 V DC, making them suitable to be used on battery powered sources. As they provide extremely stable 1,8, 2,2 or 3,6 V outputs, they are compatible with IoT devices, standalone Wi-Fi and Bluetooth BLE communication modules, and microcontroller-based modules. They have an extended thermal tolerance range of -40 to 100°C.

R-78T

The open-frame R-78T switching regulators supply 1 A current for typical voltage outputs of 3,3, 5 and 12 V. These components come without enclosures, as they are designed for surface mounting. They are able to support both inductive and capacitive loads.

R-78W

The characteristic feature of the R-78W series products is that their leads are designed in the form of wires. This design eliminates the need to mount switching regulators on PCBs, streamlining their installation in devices, for example high-power LEDs and fans. With no loads connected, these switching regulators consume as little as 1 mA of current, so they are particularly useful in mobile applications using battery and rechargeable power sources.

