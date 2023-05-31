GNSS with sub-meter accuracy for automotive applications

u-blox has announced the ZED-F9L, its newest module tailored for automotive applications. With its fully integrated dead reckoning technology, new generation six-axis IMU, multiple outputs, and robust automotive grade hardware, this module is ideal for automotive designs that demand top-tier performance and seamless integration.

The u-blox ZED-F9L leverages L1/L5 band signals and six satellite constellations simultaneously, including NavIC. The receiver has been designed to provide continuous sub-meter-level positioning accuracy. Thanks to its advanced built-in algorithms, the module combines GNSS measurements, IMU data, wheel ticks, and vehicle dynamics to achieve reliable positioning and attitude, even when GNSS services are unavailable.

With an operating temperature of up to 105°C, the ZED-F9L enables Telematic Control Units (TCU) under the roof or Smart Antennas, for example. The new module also supports motorbike applications. The device incorporates the latest security features, including anti-jamming and sensor-based anti-spoofing techniques.

“The new ZED-F9L GNSS receiver is the optimal solution for TCU, telematics, V2X, and advanced navigation. It builds on a long-standing tradition of leading automotive dead reckoning products. The receiver is equipped with advanced features, including a 50 Hz output rate with low latency for real-time applications, multiple outputs to support diverse automotive architectures, and a

high-protection security level. Furthermore, this product offers an upgrade path to RTK technology as it is pin-to-pin compatible with the ZED-F9K module,” says Martin Wallebohr, senior product manager, automotive GNSS at u-blox.

