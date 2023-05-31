All-in-one LMR, PMR and LTE radio testing

31 May 2023 Test & Measurement

Viavi Solutions has introduced the CX300 ComXpert, a communications test and alignment solution in an easy-to-use, ruggedised form factor. The CX300 is the first LTE-ready radio test set equipped to test both radio and broadband network infrastructure, helping today’s radio technicians ensure complete communications coverage.

As the global public safety radio market rapidly transitions from analogue to digital, many mission-critical services have started using secure LTE technology to supplement data and voice communications. Offering a frequency range up to 6 GHz, the CX300 has been designed with advanced frequency, power and modulation analysis instruments to support all analogue and digital land mobile radio (LMR) and professional mobile radio (PMR) protocols, and private LTE networks.

The CX300 incorporates the suite of VIAVI automated test applications for fast, repeatable, and accurate testing and alignment. Individual and overall pass or fail flags further simplify go/no-go testing, helping to eliminate errors. In addition, the CX300 enables technicians to conduct full vector s-parameter measurements, and directly connect to the device under test without the need to carry extra accessories.

With a full frequency range of 100 kHz to 6 GHz and a large colour touchscreen featuring an intuitive user interface, the meter provides a simple platform for technicians and engineers to perform all required LMR, PMR and LTE testing.

