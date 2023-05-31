Quectel Masterclass series
31 May 2023
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel has released the schedule for its June Masterclass series and invites anyone wishing to build a better world to join their experts. Kicking off will be a masterclass titled ‘How LTE Cat 1 and LTE 450 modules support 2G and 3G IoT applications’.
Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2023
Time: 11:00 CAT
This will be followed a week later by a masterclass on hardware used in the design of IoT applications, titled ‘IoT hardware design guide’.
Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2023
Time: 10:00 CAT
For more information visit https://www3.quectel.com/l/467361/2023-04-18/dz4dyy
