Quectel Masterclass series

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Quectel has released the schedule for its June Masterclass series and invites anyone wishing to build a better world to join their experts. Kicking off will be a masterclass titled ‘How LTE Cat 1 and LTE 450 modules support 2G and 3G IoT applications’.

Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Time: 11:00 CAT

This will be followed a week later by a masterclass on hardware used in the design of IoT applications, titled ‘IoT hardware design guide’.

Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Time: 10:00 CAT

For more information visit https://www3.quectel.com/l/467361/2023-04-18/dz4dyy





