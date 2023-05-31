The Kyocera AVX EC646 uses Ether Switch & Tune technology and high-performance RF switching to solve the challenges facing today’s wireless industry and product designers. The EC646 allows the RF front-end to cover global bands, and seamlessly improve performance in a dynamically changing RF environment by employing active tuning.
Ether Switch & Tune technology and the EC646 provide wider global band coverage (including LTE) with a single antenna element using parasitic loading and active tuning techniques. This improves RF front-end performance, especially for stringent
low-band antenna efficiency requirements.
Combining Kyocera AVX antenna systems and proprietary algorithms, the EC646 can seamlessly adjust the characteristics of a wireless antenna to:
• Cover all 2G/3G/4G cellular, Bluetooth, GSM, ISM and RFID bands.
• Retune the antenna for frequency shifts.
• Reduce the antenna’s physical volume by up to 50% without loss in performance.
The EC646 can be used in a variety of applications including wireless devices, cell phones, and M2M products.
