Ether Switch & Tune

31 May 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Kyocera AVX EC646 uses Ether Switch & Tune technology and high-performance RF switching to solve the challenges facing today’s wireless industry and product designers. The EC646 allows the RF front-end to cover global bands, and seamlessly improve performance in a dynamically changing RF environment by employing active tuning.

Ether Switch & Tune technology and the EC646 provide wider global band coverage (including LTE) with a single antenna element using parasitic loading and active tuning techniques. This improves RF front-end performance, especially for stringent

low-band antenna efficiency requirements.

Combining Kyocera AVX antenna systems and proprietary algorithms, the EC646 can seamlessly adjust the characteristics of a wireless antenna to:

• Cover all 2G/3G/4G cellular, Bluetooth, GSM, ISM and RFID bands.

• Retune the antenna for frequency shifts.

• Reduce the antenna’s physical volume by up to 50% without loss in performance.

The EC646 can be used in a variety of applications including wireless devices, cell phones, and M2M products.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000, [email protected], www.electrocomp.co.za

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





