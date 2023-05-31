Webinar: RFID innovations transforming the automotive industry
31 May 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP and Avery Dennison are co-hosting a webinar titled ‘RFID Innovations Transforming Automotive Industry 4.0’ aiming to kickstart your smart industrial solutions.
During the webinar offered via Zoom, attendees will learn from the experts on the benefits of the new UCODE 9xm features, and its key applications. In addition, gain insight into how new transponders are transforming the automotive industry 4.0, and the latest trends.
Date: Wednesday, 31 May 2023
Time: 15:00 SAST
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Fx3n
