Webinar: RFID innovations transforming the automotive industry

During the webinar offered via Zoom, attendees will learn from the experts on the benefits of the new UCODE 9xm features, and its key applications. In addition, gain insight into how new transponders are transforming the automotive industry 4.0, and the latest trends.

Further reading:

Ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules

CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries

iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Masterclass: The 5G chip – creating 5G everywhere

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Best-in-class RF GaN solution

RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit

TRX Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Anritsu extends 6G research

Coral-i Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Ultra-small GNSS module with integrated antenna

CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

GNSS with integrated LNAs and antennas

iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

UWB technology is poised to take off

Technews Publishing Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Advanced connectivity solutions used by Amazon Sidewalk

Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless network modules are based on a decentralised mesh of self-governing nodes which are not dependent on a network coordinator.Quectel Wireless Solutions has recently announced the launch of the CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries, which utilises satellite IoT connectivity provided by ORBCOMM.5G can be expected to play a greater role in connecting complex devices to the IoT, for instance in public transport and unmanned flight.With highly saturated power levels, high gain, and high-PAE, WAVEPIA’s X-band MMIC power amplifiers continue to support improvements in the SWaP-C benchmarks.DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit allows a simple and quick way to integrate cellular connectivity into devices with the XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT embedded smart modems.Anritsu Corporation has announced the extension of its 6G research activities to include new innovative research together with Aalborg University in Denmark.The M20072 utilises a MediaTek 12 nm chip with 1,8 V power supply, which uses 70% less power than older chipsets, translating to a power consumption as low as 21 mW.With integrated LNAs and SAW filters, the L89 R2.0 module achieves higher sensitivity and increased anti-interference capability.Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) precision and accuracy are what sets it apart from other location services, and with many large corporations leading the charge into research in this field, the technology is growing at a rapid pace.Quectel Wireless Solutions and Amazon Sidewalk – a secure, low-bandwidth, long-range network for IoT devices – have announced a partnership to bring advanced connectivity solutions to customers.