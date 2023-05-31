MMIC solutions to maximise broadband performance

Besides offering a wide range of MMIC solutions and miniature tuners, Mercury also offers custom MMIC designs for specialised needs. All devices are designed to provide high performance and low SWaP.
Starting at chip scale, with the offering of broadband MMIC devices to devices like the 18 GHz tuner, with a 1 GHz bandwidth and the size of a stack of business cards, the complete portfolio has a solution for the most demanding spectrum processing applications. The comprehensive portfolio offers amplifiers, tuneable filters, switches, tuner modules, attenuators, filter banks and splitters.
Apart from these standard offerings, Mercury also provides broadband microwave solutions in its extended portfolio. These solutions are designed to complement the MMIC products with frequency converters up to 40 GHz, and GaN-based RF amplifiers.
Functional safety over EtherCAT Eagle Africa Technology
HMS Networks’ Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and ...
Company Profile: Inteto Connect
Where previously clients preferred to engineer their own solutions, today the focus is on providing turnkey solutions by an expert in the field with the ability to tailor it to the exact specification required by the client.
Sub-GHz SoC with 1+ mile wireless range NuVision Electronics
Silicon Labs’ EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) SoC solutions provide developers with flexible, multi-protocol sub-GHz connectivity options which support a wide range of modulation schemes and advanced wireless technologies.
Harnessing the power of USB 3.x Infineon Technologies
From gaming to machine vision, this webinar covers the advantages of the latest USB technology, such as its high bandwidth, low latency, and ability to power devices.