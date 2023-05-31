MMIC solutions to maximise broadband performance

Besides offering a wide range of MMIC solutions and miniature tuners, Mercury also offers custom MMIC designs for specialised needs. All devices are designed to provide high performance and low SWaP.

Starting at chip scale, with the offering of broadband MMIC devices to devices like the 18 GHz tuner, with a 1 GHz bandwidth and the size of a stack of business cards, the complete portfolio has a solution for the most demanding spectrum processing applications. The comprehensive portfolio offers amplifiers, tuneable filters, switches, tuner modules, attenuators, filter banks and splitters.

Apart from these standard offerings, Mercury also provides broadband microwave solutions in its extended portfolio. These solutions are designed to complement the MMIC products with frequency converters up to 40 GHz, and GaN-based RF amplifiers.

