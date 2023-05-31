Low voltage MOSFET for motor control applications

31 May 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

STMicroelectronics’ STripFET F7 series of low-voltage power MOSFETs, ranging from 40 to 120 V, feature an enhanced trench-gate structure that lowers device on-state resistance, while also reducing internal capacitances and gate charge. Together, this provides for faster and more efficient switching.

The devices’ high avalanche ruggedness help simplify designs and reduce equipment size and cost. Reliability in applications such as telecoms or computing systems, solar inverters, motor control, and automotive applications is increased.

Besides a low RDS(on), these MOSFETs exhibit a minimal RDS(on) x Qg for increased system efficiency and more compact designs. EMI immunity is provided by the optimisedCrss/Ciss ratio.

Compared to the previous F4 and F3 series, the latest STripFET F7 series of low-voltage power MOSFETs features a much lower on-state resistance per die area. This in turn simplifies designers’ needs for high-power designs by reducing the number of paralleled devices required. The STPOWER portfolio to which the F7 belongs combines state-of-the-art packaging and protections for high reliability and safety.

