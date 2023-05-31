Low voltage MOSFET for motor control applications

STMicroelectronics’ STripFET F7 series of low-voltage power MOSFETs, ranging from 40 to 120 V, feature an enhanced trench-gate structure that lowers device on-state resistance, while also reducing internal capacitances and gate charge. Together, this provides for faster and more efficient switching.
The devices’ high avalanche ruggedness help simplify designs and reduce equipment size and cost. Reliability in applications such as telecoms or computing systems, solar inverters, motor control, and automotive applications is increased.
Besides a low RDS(on), these MOSFETs exhibit a minimal RDS(on) x Qg for increased system efficiency and more compact designs. EMI immunity is provided by the optimisedCrss/Ciss ratio.
Compared to the previous F4 and F3 series, the latest STripFET F7 series of low-voltage power MOSFETs features a much lower on-state resistance per die area. This in turn simplifies designers’ needs for high-power designs by reducing the number of paralleled devices required. The STPOWER portfolio to which the F7 belongs combines state-of-the-art packaging and protections for high reliability and safety.
Isolated power solutions promote carbon neutrality NuVision Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MPS has introduced a series of dedicated controllers for high-power applications, as well as power ICs with high-voltage capacitive isolation technology.
Read more...RECOM R-78 switching regulators
Power Electronics / Power Management
The RECOM R-78 range of switching regulators are miniaturised DC/DC pulse converters that ensure excellent efficiency and a wide range of operating parameters, and offer a viable and attractive alternative to classic linear regulators.
Read more...960 W three-phase switching power supply Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LITF960-26Bxx series, which have a universal 3 x 320-600 V AC input voltage, features cost-effective, low-power consumption, high efficiency, high reliability, and security isolation.
Read more...Digitalisation powers the transformation of the grid
Power Electronics / Power Management
To manage the transition from fossil-based to renewable power generation, digital and energy platforms are needed for the enormous power system energy transition challenges of increased complexity and additional capacity requirements.
Read more...NFC energy-harvesting technology Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NAC1080 is an NFC actuation controller with integrated H-bridge and energy harvesting modules, enabling cost-effective development of passive smart actuators like passive locks.
Read more...Flyback converter evaluation circuit Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
he EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter, which holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A.
Read more...Three-phase motor control gate driver IC Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q is Infineon’s 160 V SOI-based gate driver designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications such as cordless power tools, robotics, multicopters and drones, and light electric vehicles.