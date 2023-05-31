Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



An ideal solution for IoT applications

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The Neoway N58 is an LTE Cat 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. It delivers 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink data rates. This module has excellent RF performance, supports low power consumption of less than 2 mA in sleep mode, and 15 mA when idle, and has an industrial grade temperature range of -40 to 85 °C.

The N58 integrates various network protocols such as TCP/IP/UDP/MQTT IoT and provides industry-standard interfaces. With abundant functionalities and USB serial drivers for Windows 7/8//10, Linux, and Android, the N58 is a perfect option for applications like energy metering, telematics, industrial router, industrial PAD, video surveillance, and environmental monitoring.

The ARM A5 CPU runs at a nominal 500 MHz main frequency and the SoC contains 128 MB of RAM and 64 MB of ROM. Firmware on the device can be upgraded via USB or FOTA.

The N58 series can be used in most regions including China, EMEA, and SEA where LTE networks are deployed. It also supports GPRS networks for application in areas not covered by LTE networks.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, [email protected], www.cstelectronics.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0070
Fax: +27 11 608 0401
Email: [email protected]
www: www.cstelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about CST Electronics


