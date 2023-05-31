High-current PTVS diode in through-hole package

31 May 2023 Circuit & System Protection

The Bourns model PTVS20-015C-TH PTVS diode features a through-hole package and is capable of handling 20 kA current surge at a low voltage of 15 V. The component can provide effective electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection in applications needing high-power DC bus protection.

The bidirectional PTVS diode, with a maximum working voltage of 15 V, meets IEC 61000-4-2 Level 4 ESD protection requirements. It is capable of handling the current surge of 20 kA (8/20 μs) per IEC 61000-4-5 lightning protection specifications.

The RoHS-compliant and halogen-free diode is designed for use in high-power DC bus clamping applications.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000, [email protected], www.electrocomp.co.za

