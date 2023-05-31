High-current PTVS diode in through-hole package

The Bourns model PTVS20-015C-TH PTVS diode features a through-hole package and is capable of handling 20 kA current surge at a low voltage of 15 V. The component can provide effective electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection in applications needing high-power DC bus protection.
The bidirectional PTVS diode, with a maximum working voltage of 15 V, meets IEC 61000-4-2 Level 4 ESD protection requirements. It is capable of handling the current surge of 20 kA (8/20 μs) per IEC 61000-4-5 lightning protection specifications.
The RoHS-compliant and halogen-free diode is designed for use in high-power DC bus clamping applications.
Circuit & System Protection
Newelec’s LA Series relay is designed to be user friendly, with only one setting, and includes an integrated current transformer that allows conductor cables carrying up to 250 A to run through it.
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK Corporation has released the Tronics GYPRO4300, a high-stability and vibration-tolerant digital MEMS gyroscope for dynamic applications.
Circuit & System Protection
Desco has provided an online survey to help companies evaluate its ESD control plan to the requirements of ANSI/ESD S20.20, where a confidential written report will be provided.
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The 1551W series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing is an IP68 sealed version of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family.