Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-low power EEPROM

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronic’s M95P32 is a high-density, page-erasable SPI EEPROM memory that combines unprecedented flexibility and performance. This all-in-one non-volatile memory has been designed for ultra-low power applications requiring both robust and flexible datalogging, and fast firmware upload/download.

Easy to implement, ST’s ultra-low power 32 Mbit Page EEPROM offers 16 and 8 Mbit density options. Its unique architecture enables fast boot times and helps save energy in every operation, thanks to controlled current peaks and a reduction of the power dissipation.

Developers can now build new designs for power-constrained applications, such as compact IoT modules powered by small batteries. The cost of the BOM can also be reduced, using one single memory, instead of two (Serial Flash and EEPROM). The M95P32 is perfect for applications such as wearable devices, medical and healthcare, and IoT for home and industry.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Quectel Masterclass series
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel has released the schedule for its June Masterclass series and invites anyone wishing to build a better world to join their experts.

Read more...
An ideal solution for IoT applications
CST Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Neoway N58 is an LTE Cat 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications that can deliver 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink data rates.

Read more...
Development platform simplifies asset tracking applications
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STEVAL-ASTRA1B is a development kit and reference design from STMicroelectronics that simplifies prototyping, testing and evaluating advanced asset tracking applications.

Read more...
MicroLEDs are revolutionising the way we see
EBV Electrolink Opto-Electronics
MicroLED technology is promising exceptionally brilliant colours, very high brightness and resolution, and great reliability, all at very low power consumption.

Read more...
Self-learning AI smart sensor
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU), is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.

Read more...
Compact, ultra-low power SoC
RF Design DSP, Micros & Memory
The nRF54H20 from Nordic Semiconductor is the first System-on-Chip in the nRF54H Series and sports a compact ultra-low power design with superior processing power.

Read more...
ST provides full STM32 support for VS Code
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced tool extensions that bring the advantages of Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) to STM32 microcontrollers.

Read more...
Wireless prototyping with STM32WBA daughter board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ NUCLEO-WBA52CG is a Bluetooth Low Energy wireless and ultra-low-power board embedding a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy SIG specification v5.3.

Read more...
SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The GD25UF Flash’s deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes it ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.

Read more...
The MPLAB X IDE
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved