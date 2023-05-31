Ultra-low power EEPROM

STMicroelectronic’s M95P32 is a high-density, page-erasable SPI EEPROM memory that combines unprecedented flexibility and performance. This all-in-one non-volatile memory has been designed for ultra-low power applications requiring both robust and flexible datalogging, and fast firmware upload/download.

Easy to implement, ST’s ultra-low power 32 Mbit Page EEPROM offers 16 and 8 Mbit density options. Its unique architecture enables fast boot times and helps save energy in every operation, thanks to controlled current peaks and a reduction of the power dissipation.

Developers can now build new designs for power-constrained applications, such as compact IoT modules powered by small batteries. The cost of the BOM can also be reduced, using one single memory, instead of two (Serial Flash and EEPROM). The M95P32 is perfect for applications such as wearable devices, medical and healthcare, and IoT for home and industry.

