Ultra-low power EEPROM

STMicroelectronic’s M95P32 is a high-density, page-erasable SPI EEPROM memory that combines unprecedented flexibility and performance. This all-in-one non-volatile memory has been designed for ultra-low power applications requiring both robust and flexible datalogging, and fast firmware upload/download.
Easy to implement, ST’s ultra-low power 32 Mbit Page EEPROM offers 16 and 8 Mbit density options. Its unique architecture enables fast boot times and helps save energy in every operation, thanks to controlled current peaks and a reduction of the power dissipation.
Developers can now build new designs for power-constrained applications, such as compact IoT modules powered by small batteries. The cost of the BOM can also be reduced, using one single memory, instead of two (Serial Flash and EEPROM). The M95P32 is perfect for applications such as wearable devices, medical and healthcare, and IoT for home and industry.
Read more...Self-learning AI smart sensor TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU), is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.
Read more...Compact, ultra-low power SoC RF Design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The nRF54H20 from Nordic Semiconductor is the first System-on-Chip in the nRF54H Series and sports a compact ultra-low power design with superior processing power.
Read more...The MPLAB X IDE EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.