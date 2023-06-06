Harnessing the power of USB 3.x

31 May 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

From gaming to machine vision, this webinar covers the advantages of the latest USB technology, such as its high bandwidth, low latency, and ability to power devices. It also explores how USB can be integrated into machine vision systems, including image capture and transfer.

The webinar provides examples of real-world applications of USB in machine vision, such as industrial automation, medical imaging, and more. Attendees will get to know Infineon's portfolio of USB Peripheral Controllers for SuperSpeed.

Key takeaways of the webinar will be:

• Real-world applications of USB 3.x.

• The advantages of enhanced USB.

• Options of integrating USB into machine vision systems.

• Applying USB to video capture and streaming.

Date: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Time: 15:00 CAT

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Fxa3

