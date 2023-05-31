Development platform simplifies asset tracking applications

The STEVAL-ASTRA1B ASTRA platform is a development kit and reference design from STMicroelectronics that simplifies prototyping, testing and evaluating advanced asset tracking applications such as livestock monitoring, fleet management, and logistics.
It comes with comprehensive software, firmware libraries, tools, battery, and a plastic case. Thanks to its modular and optimised design, it simplifies the development of tracking and monitoring innovative solutions.
The STEVAL-ASTRA1B is built around the STM32WB5MMG module and the STM32WL55JC SoC for short- and long-range connectivity (BLE, LoRa, and 2,4 GHz and sub 1-GHz proprietary protocols). The ST25DV64K for NFC connectivity is also available. The onboard STSAFE-A110 enhances security features.
The kit embeds a complete set of environmental and motion sensors (LIS2DTW12, LSM6DSO32X, HTS221, STTS22H, LPS22HH). Moreover, the Teseo-LIV3F GNSS module provides accurate outdoor positioning.
The board’s power management is built around the ST1PS02 and STBC03, and is optimised for long battery life.
