Mixer/amplifier up to 13 GHz

31 May 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The MT3A-0113HCSM from Marki Microwave is a two-tone terminator mixer/LO amplifier with an RF-LO frequency range from 1,5 to 13 GHz and an IF frequency range from 0,5 to 8,5 GHz. It has a conversion loss of 9,5 dB, a noise figure of 10 dB, and provides an RF/IF isolation of up to 30 dB.

This integrated device consists of a broadband two-tone terminator mixer that is integrated with a low-phase noise LO driver amplifier. It delivers unparalleled performance when compared to other mixer technologies, along with exceptional IMD suppression.

This RoHS-compliant mixer requires dual DC supplies of 6/7 V and consumes less than 150 mA of current. It is available in a surface-mount QFN package that measures 6 x 6 mm and is ideal for electronic warfare, test and measurement equipment, Satcom, and radar applications.

