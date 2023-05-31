Categories

Opto-Electronics



TFT displays with integrated capacitive touch

31 May 2023 Opto-Electronics

The Winstar TFT Q Series is a TFT module family which includes module sizes from 3,5 up to 10,2 inches. All modules feature an SSD1963 controller board and an integrated 36-pin connector. The Q Series is available in 8- or 16-bit options and has pre-defined pin number 33 to 36 as backlight supply, mitigating the need for the design of a backlight circuit.

All functions including TFT connection, backlight driver, and touch panel connections are integrated into the one connector. The TFT Q Series displays provide the following innovative advantages to offer outstanding image quality and ease of use:

• The 36-pin connector on the SSD1963 controller board provides a uniform connection arrangement.

• All Winstar’s TFT Q Series modules are available in 8- and 16-bit parallel interface options.

• Having a built-in backlight driver IC allows all Q series TFT displays to be driven by a 5 V signal with the 3,5- and 4,3-inch models also supporting 3,3 V. This allows different sized modules to be swapped out without changing the design circuitry.

• The 5,7-, 7,0-, 8,0- and 10,2-inch modules have a built-in sleep mode enabling low power consumption.

• Resistive and capacitive touch screen options are available for all Q Series displays. The I2C read/write signals for the capacitive displays are connected to the standard 36-pin connector.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Further reading:

Isolated power solutions promote carbon neutrality
NuVision Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MPS has introduced a series of dedicated controllers for high-power applications, as well as power ICs with high-voltage capacitive isolation technology.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC with 1+ mile wireless range
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) SoC solutions provide developers with flexible, multi-protocol sub-GHz connectivity options which support a wide range of modulation schemes and advanced wireless technologies.

Read more...
New UHF RFID increases picking efficiency
Brady Corporation Opto-Electronics
Brady’s new LED UHF RFID label and reader solution is optimised to increase picking efficiency, as it is now possible to pinpoint the location of assets with greater accuracy.

Read more...
Battle germs with UV-C LEDs
CST Electronics Opto-Electronics
LITEON provides compact LED solutions for ultraviolet-C applications that can battle germs and viruses by deactivating the reproduction process of microorganisms.

Read more...
MicroLEDs are revolutionising the way we see
EBV Electrolink Opto-Electronics
MicroLED technology is promising exceptionally brilliant colours, very high brightness and resolution, and great reliability, all at very low power consumption.

Read more...
Are we ready for quantum computing?
Opto-Electronics
“Quantum computing is rapidly approaching commercial viability, and when it does, it will have an enormous impact on our lives, accelerating advances in emerging technologies in ways that are unimaginable today.” – Lenore Elle Hawkins.

Read more...
Night time landings during load shedding
Otto Wireless Solutions Opto-Electronics
Solar/battery powered runway lights that are totally independent of any external power source are now available through Otto Wireless Solutions.

Read more...
Pinpoint detection with the HG-F laser distance sensor
ElectroMechanica Opto-Electronics
Up to 3 m of detection range, a robust aluminium casing, and easy setup are just the some of the features of the new HG-F laser distance sensor.

Read more...
SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The GD25UF Flash’s deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes it ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.

Read more...
SoC small enough to be glued to a tooth
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The xG27 and BB50 families offer IoT device designers energy efficiency, high performance, trusted security, and in the case of the xG27 family, wireless connectivity.

Read more...











