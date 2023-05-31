TFT displays with integrated capacitive touch

The Winstar TFT Q Series is a TFT module family which includes module sizes from 3,5 up to 10,2 inches. All modules feature an SSD1963 controller board and an integrated 36-pin connector. The Q Series is available in 8- or 16-bit options and has pre-defined pin number 33 to 36 as backlight supply, mitigating the need for the design of a backlight circuit.
All functions including TFT connection, backlight driver, and touch panel connections are integrated into the one connector. The TFT Q Series displays provide the following innovative advantages to offer outstanding image quality and ease of use:
• The 36-pin connector on the SSD1963 controller board provides a uniform connection arrangement.
• All Winstar’s TFT Q Series modules are available in 8- and 16-bit parallel interface options.
• Having a built-in backlight driver IC allows all Q series TFT displays to be driven by a 5 V signal with the 3,5- and 4,3-inch models also supporting 3,3 V. This allows different sized modules to be swapped out without changing the design circuitry.
• The 5,7-, 7,0-, 8,0- and 10,2-inch modules have a built-in sleep mode enabling low power consumption.
• Resistive and capacitive touch screen options are available for all Q Series displays. The I2C read/write signals for the capacitive displays are connected to the standard 36-pin connector.
