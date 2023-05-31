Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Opto-Electronics



Print this page printer friendly version

Are we ready for quantum computing?

31 May 2023 Opto-Electronics

Extracted from ‘Quantum Computing Is Mainstreaming but Are We Ready For It?’, by John Oncea, Editor, www.photonicsonline.com.

Quantum computing is relatively new, but is growing rapidly. Currently, there are more than 600 companies and more than 30 national labs and government agencies worldwide that are developing the technology. Its future’s so bright it’s got to wear shades – but are we ready for its inevitable rise?

“Quantum computing is rapidly approaching commercial viability,” writes Lenore Elle Hawkins, a Nasdaq contributor. “And when it does, it will have an enormous impact on our lives, accelerating advances in emerging technologies, such as EV batteries, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence, in ways that are unimaginable today.”

For proof of quantum’s commercial potential, Hawkins cites IBM’s investment in a new quantum computer, Osprey, which has 4337nbsp;qubits – triple the number of data processing elements compared to last year.

And IBM isn’t wrong in positioning itself to capitalise on the windfall quantum computing will bring. According to KBV Research, “The global enterprise quantum computing market size is expected to reach $6,4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 24,4% CAGR during the forecast period.” The list of companies joining IBM in developing quantum computers or aspects of quantum computing is a who’s who of worldwide leaders notes Hawkins. It includes Amazon, AMD, Baidu, Google, Honeywell, Intel, Microsoft, Quantum Computing, and Toshiba, and private companies such as D-Wave Systems, Atom Computing, QC Ware, and PASQAL.

These companies aren’t alone in trying to reap benefits from this fast-growing market. “To use quantum computers to perform various optimisation and simulation tactics, several government agencies involved in the global space and military industries are spending more and more on the development of quantum computing technology,” writes KBV Research.

Hawkins wraps up her article writing, “The massive leap in processing capabilities that comes with quantum computing will make possible a world that today is the stuff of science fiction. It will bring the ability to process enormous amounts of data incredibly fast, a total game changer in machine learning, and will allow simulations that are unimaginable today.”

Quantum computing will change virtually every market, including manufacturing, BFSI, energy and utilities, aerospace and defence, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, and others, according to KBV Research.

TechCircle also foresees quantum computing providing algorithms to financial institutions to drastically increase the speed of essential financial calculations, the introduction of quantum error correction (QEC) and new bosonic codes to safeguard computers against outside disruption, enterprises becoming crypto-agile as quantum computing continuously poses a significant threat to secure online transactions, and as a means to enhance weather forecasting by leveraging quantum computing predictions that consist of long-term weather forecasts, due to its ability to process more data far more efficiently than conventional smart computers.

It’s not all a bed of roses, however

The World Economic Forum (WEF) notes, “The potential of quantum computers to break the security of common activities in our daily lives could have severe consequences. The quantum threat will increase data breaches of sensitive health and financial personal data, challenge the integrity of digital documents, and break certain cryptocurrency encryption.”

They also warn, “Any organisation possessing information that will be valuable five to 15 years from now should carefully evaluate the consequences of its data exposure in future contexts. The time window to act is narrowing. Organisations should begin acknowledging the significant risks quantum computers pose.”

The WEF has published ‘Transitioning to a Secure Quantum Economy’, a white paper in collaboration with Deloitte that guides businesses on how to start preparing for quantum computing today.

The speed, ability to solve complex problems and simulations, and potential to transform artificial intelligence and machine learning will no doubt prove beneficial to the public. But we can’t put the cart before the horse as there are several obstacles to overcome – interference, error correction, output observance, and security – before it will truly be omnipresent. But that day is coming, and it will be sooner rather than later.

For more information www.photonicsonline.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New UHF RFID increases picking efficiency
Brady Corporation Opto-Electronics
Brady’s new LED UHF RFID label and reader solution is optimised to increase picking efficiency, as it is now possible to pinpoint the location of assets with greater accuracy.

Read more...
Battle germs with UV-C LEDs
CST Electronics Opto-Electronics
LITEON provides compact LED solutions for ultraviolet-C applications that can battle germs and viruses by deactivating the reproduction process of microorganisms.

Read more...
MicroLEDs are revolutionising the way we see
EBV Electrolink Opto-Electronics
MicroLED technology is promising exceptionally brilliant colours, very high brightness and resolution, and great reliability, all at very low power consumption.

Read more...
TFT displays with integrated capacitive touch
NuVision Electronics Opto-Electronics
The Winstar TFT Q Series is a TFT module family which includes module sizes from 3,5 up to 10,2 inches, with all modules featuring an integrated SSD1963 controller board.

Read more...
Night time landings during load shedding
Otto Wireless Solutions Opto-Electronics
Solar/battery powered runway lights that are totally independent of any external power source are now available through Otto Wireless Solutions.

Read more...
Pinpoint detection with the HG-F laser distance sensor
ElectroMechanica Opto-Electronics
Up to 3 m of detection range, a robust aluminium casing, and easy setup are just the some of the features of the new HG-F laser distance sensor.

Read more...
Improved IR receiver modules
EBV Electrolink Opto-Electronics
Newly enhanced infrared modules from Vishay Intertechnology have been upgraded with a new IC, and achieve higher performance with drastically reduced current consumption.

Read more...
Expanded range of high-quality displays
Opto-Electronics
TME has announced that it has expanded its product range to include displays by Newhaven Display. Newhaven specialises in universal OLED, LCD, TFT and VFDs.

Read more...
Single chip transmits 1,84 petabits/s over fibre
Opto-Electronics
This was enabled by splitting the data up onto 223 wavelength channels, via a single microcomb ring resonator, which were then transmitted simultaneously.

Read more...
Tuneable laser-diode chip ready to ship
RS Components (SA) Opto-Electronics
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced that it will begin shipping samples of its new tuneable laser-diode chip for use in optical transceivers of optical-fibre communication systems.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved