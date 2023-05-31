Anritsu enhances signal analyser MS2840A function

Anritsu has released its new Pulse Radar Measurement Function MX284059B software option for the Signal Analyser MS2840A. Adding new functions to the earlier MX284059A, this MX284059B release also supports new interlocked control of the USB Peak Power Sensor MA24406A/18A/40A for automatic high-accuracy transmission (Tx) power and pulse-width measurements. In addition to facilitating pulse-radar field maintenance tests, these new functions help reduce production-line test times for more efficient line throughput.
Pulse radars must always operate accurately and reliably because they are used widely for meteorological, shipping, coastguard, and aerospace monitoring applications as important social infrastructure, assuring safety and security on land, sea, and in the air.
Inspection of the Tx characteristics is key for stable pulse-radar operation and conventionally requires various test instruments, including a separate spectrum analyser, oscilloscope, power meter, and frequency counter. In particular, when testing Tx spurious emissions, field engineers must create spectrum emission masks (pass/fail base lines) using results from several pieces of test instruments, which is time consuming. Moreover, more private weather forecasting businesses are installing high-performance pulse radar that is essential for monitoring increasingly frequent severe weather, such as sudden downpour and linear rainband causing heavy rain and flooding. Consequently, demand for pulse-radar maintenance testing is also increasing. However, the shortage of experienced field engineers may be unable to meet this rising test demand, which creates a need for automated shorter field tests using easily portable test instruments.
The MX284059B is configured easily in combination with the MS2840A and MA24406A/18A/40A to support tests of Tx characteristics and replaces the four conventionally required pieces of test instruments. Additionally, all test stages from data acquisition to spectrum emission mask creation are fully automated.
The MX284059B has a wider pulse-width measurement range for testing high-performance radar, including aerospace and maritime applications using short pulses, and long-range radar using long-repetition cycles (long pulses).
