From ping-pong to perfection

It’s sometimes called the ping-pong effect: the back-and-forth task of adjusting 3D inspection models to eliminate false calls, without increasing the risk of escapes. Thanks to a new automated programming assistant, all this work can now be put to better use. Every time a real defect or false call is certified, it remembers, constantly updating the inspection library based on real production data. The result is an inspection process that automatically moves closer to perfection every time it’s in use, saving programmers time, effort and concentration.
Program fine-tuning is often a frustrating task. Tighten tolerances too much, and the false calls proliferate. Open them up, and new escapes arise. Each modification and every review may have these spin-off effects which are not the best use of a programmer’s time and attention.
With Escape Tracker, there is now a way to improve inspection models over time with no added programming steps. During program fine-tuning, the software effectively runs a background check which:
• Automatically collects review images.
• Checks modified parameters against certified inspection data.
The baseline for the entire inspection library is updated hundreds of times per second, bringing what began as an ideal inspection model closer and closer to the realities of previously manufactured and inspected components.
Escape Tracker represents the latest evolution of Mycronic’s industry-leading Library Pro: a powerful inspection library that stores and optimises a unified database of every inspected product. The major advance with Escape Tracker is its ability to continuously perform non-regression control of the central library’s performance. This gives the software a comprehensive overview of previous production, making it possible to cross-check program settings across products, rather than solely against the current production batch, as is common practice today.
Escape Tracker, together with the advanced software guidance of the MYWizard user interface, makes it possible to move 3D inspection beyond current limitations. By bringing the art of a programmers’ judgement together with the objective reality of every mounted and inspected component, the system automatically adapts to the natural variations of changing production conditions. This helps to make inspection models more robust, programming more efficient, and end products closer to perfection.
