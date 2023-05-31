960 W three-phase switching power supply

31 May 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mornsun Power has announced the release of its new LITF960-26Bxx series AC-DC three-phase DIN-rail switching power supply. The LITF960-26Bxx series features cost-effective, low-power consumption, high efficiency, high reliability, and security isolation. The units have a universal 3 x 320-600 V AC or 450-800 V DC input voltage, and include active power factor correction with a PF up to 0,94.

The LITF960-26Bxx series has a standard DIN-rail configuration for mounting, and LED indicators for output status indication. Output short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection comes standard in all the models.

Available output voltages are 24, 36 and 48 V DC, and all models have an output voltage tuning knob for finetuning the outputs. With 150% power reserve, there is enough to support starting DC motor or capacitive loads.

The units are fitted with an output signal terminal connector supporting RS485, current rhare, remote voltage regulation, remote control, and DC OK outputs.

These converters offer excellent EMC performance and are widely used in areas of industrial control equipment, factory automation, mining systems, and other industrial control fields.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Conical Technologies





