New low-voiding Pb-free solder paste

31 May 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation has introduced Indium8.9HFRV, a flux vehicle developed from the Indium8.9HF chemistry. It features exceptional low-voiding performance while providing excellent stencil print transfer efficiency and response-to-pause performance.
Indium8.9HFRV is an air reflow, no-clean solder formulated to improve the voiding performance of next generation Pb-free high reliability alloys. Applications requiring extended thermal cycling performance may use Pb-free SnAgCu-based alloys containing Sb, Bi, and In. Indium8.9HFRV is a superior choice for high-reliability alloys, providing both voiding performance, and excellent electrical and process reliability. The flux is also fully compatible with the standard SnAgCu alloy systems favoured by the electronics industry to replace conventional Pb-bearing solders.
Besides the properties already mentioned, Indium8.9HFRV also offers the following key features:
• High transfer efficiency through small apertures (≤0.66AR).
• Excellent wetting.
• Compatibility with both Air and N2 reflow environments.
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
