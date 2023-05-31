The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.
The sensor features a variety of software functionalities, 32-bit customer-programmable microcontroller, and a six-axis IMU. The BHI260AP supports self-learning AI software for fitness tracking, swim analytics, pedestrian dead reckoning, and relative and absolute orientation.
The BHI260AP is housed in a compact 3,6 x 4,1 x 0,83 mm LGA-44 package, ideal for space-constrained applications. The sensor is ideal for use in wrist wearables, head-mounted devices, smartphones, and AR/VR/MR headsets and controller devices.
The nRF54H20 from Nordic Semiconductor is the first System-on-Chip in the nRF54H Series and sports a compact ultra-low power design with superior processing power.
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.