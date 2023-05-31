Categories

Self-learning AI smart sensor

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.

The sensor features a variety of software functionalities, 32-bit customer-programmable microcontroller, and a six-axis IMU. The BHI260AP supports self-learning AI software for fitness tracking, swim analytics, pedestrian dead reckoning, and relative and absolute orientation.

The BHI260AP is housed in a compact 3,6 x 4,1 x 0,83 mm LGA-44 package, ideal for space-constrained applications. The sensor is ideal for use in wrist wearables, head-mounted devices, smartphones, and AR/VR/MR headsets and controller devices.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


